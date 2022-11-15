iOS 16.1.1 bugs and issues

The by no means ending sequence of iOS 16 bug points and issues appear to not finish. Apple has been releasing minor updates to unravel the issues that got here together with the iOS 16 software program replace. Now Apple has already launched iOS 16.0.1, iOS 16.0.2, and iOS 16.0.3 as minor updates to repair the problems and bugs. and now Apple has launched iOS 16.1.1 so as to repair the problems that got here with iOS 16.1 software program replace. IOS 16.1 got here in with a number of new options and updates however together with it introduced main connectivity issueswith Wi-Fi, battery drain, dwell actions points, and plenty of extra. To unravel the errors finished with this replace, Apple launched iOS 16.1.1 which is named a repair for the earlier replace.

iOS 16.1.1 is round 350 to 400 megabytes, it might differ based mostly on which iPhone mannequin you might be utilizing. It is a minor replace and may largely repair all of the bugs that had been attributable to the earlier replace. Fortunately iOS 16.1.1 had a a lot smaller variety of points when it arrived. Largely all the issues had been solved just some points occurred to a minimal variety of individuals after updating their gadgets to iOS 16.1.1.

iOS 16.1.1 largely solved all the problems associated to Wi-Fi connectivity and battery drain together with another safety patches, however there are just a few reported incidents from the customers who’ve put in iOS 16.1.1 relating to some minor points whereas utilizing their iPhones. iPhone consumer took to the apple discussion board platform to lift his concern relating to a bug the place “generally you must contact the keyboard when two fingers double tapping to show the dictation?”It signifies that the 2 finger magic faucet will not be stopping dictation. A number of customers have reported this difficulty occurring on their iPhones working the iOS 16.1.1 replace.

Mark Tech Area took to Twitter to lift his concern relating to a bizarre bug, the consumer mentioned “for those who go to settings> your iCloud on the high> fee & delivery …It’ll launch the Music app first adopted by the fee and delivery display screen that you simply initially wished. Does this each time, regardless of a tough reboot or different?”Though this incident didn’t occur to all, it was solely reported by some customers and after rebooting their gadgets this difficulty was solved. However there have been nonetheless considerations relating to this bug and hopefully, Apple would tackle this bug within the subsequent replace.

In accordance with Apple iOS 16.1.1 was supposed to enhance battery life and include bug fixes and safety patches, however ever for the reason that replace battery is draining so much sooner than it was on the earlier replace. Even after attempting all of the fixes battery drain difficulty will not be solved. That is largely reported on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 sequence, on iPhone 14 fashions’the battery drain difficulty was solved as mentioned by the customers themselves.

There was a bug reported relating to the widgets. After updating to iOS 16.1.1, there was on particular widget known as the health widget that didn’t present up after the iPhone was up to date. After refreshing the machine and rebooting it, the health widget didn’t present up on the display screen. Relaxation each different widget was seen besides the health widget.

On iPhone 14 Professional sequence it was reported that there was a quantity slider bug. Whereas watching a video on YouTube when a consumer would attempt to modify the amount, the amount slider would begin to act out in a different way and the amount wouldn’t improve or lower as you slide the amount slider.

Other than the amount slider bug, iPhone 14 Professional sequence additionally had a bug with iMessages. “When in a dialog with somebody in messages, typically it’ll boot me out of that dialog and present me a listing of messages as an alternative of staying within the dialog I’m in.” this bug was additionally reported on different iPhone fashions and never simply iPhone 14 Professional sequence. Each time you had been in a dialog thread, iPhone would routinely boot you out of the dialog to the primary web page on iMessages.

That’s it, of us! These had been a few of the high reported bugs and problems with iOS 16.1.1. In case you got here throughout or skilled any points apart from the one listed above, do report it and tell us within the remark field down beneath.

Till subsequent time, with one other matter. Until then, Toodles.

Associated