IOS 16.0.3 Problems and Bugs

IOS 16 was positively carried most bugs and glitches. But it surely was good whereas it lasted. Apple has launched iOS 16.0.3 to be able to repair all the difficulty that had been launched with iOS 16 software program replace. Customers are pondering whether or not they need to replace their gadget to iOS 16.0.3 or not. As there have been some bugs that got here into mild with its launch. Although iOS 16.0.3 got here with bug fixes of iOS 16 however to our disappointment iOS 16.0.3 isn’t any completely different. It got here with many bug fixes of earlier model but in addition introduced a few of its personal buggy glitches.

Earlier than stepping into all the issues and bugs that iOS 16.0.3 introduced, allow us to first check out a few of the bug fixes and safety upgrades which can be price noting for.

IOS 16.0.3 replace contains the next bug fixes and essential safety upgrades to your iPhone:

On the iPhone 14 Professional and iPhone 14 Professional Max, incoming name and app alerts could also be delayed or not delivered.

On iPhone 14 fashions, low microphone loudness could happen throughout CarPlay telephone conversations.

On the iPhone 14 Professional and iPhone 14 Professional Max, the digital camera could also be sluggish to launch or alter modes.

After receiving a defective e mail, Mail crashes on startup.

IOS 16.0.3 Issues, Bugs and Points

Customers have reported about shedding service after updating to iOS 16.0.3. That is normally the case if a cell tower is down, thus clients ought to test with community companies if there’s a drawback with their community tower. If the whole lot is sweet with the community companies, it’s doable that this can be a drawback wherein you lose all connectivity after updating to iOS 16.0.3.

There have been stories that after upgrading the iPhone to iOS 16.0.3, contacts on the Apple Watch don’t sync. This problem has been reported in each iOS 16.0.3 and watch OS 9.0.2. When you’ve got an Apple Watch operating watch OS 9.0.2, it’s best to confirm your contacts to see if they’re linked to your Apple Watch.

Beforehand, with the iOS 16 software program improve, quite a few shoppers complained of a listening to support connection issue. Customers reported that following the iOS 16 improve, they had been unable to connect with their listening to aids efficiently. Apple acknowledged that they may tackle this problem with iOS 16.0.3, however the issue has not been resolved.

One Apple buyer reported voice management flaws wherein whenever you use the voice management operate, your iPhone suffers from numerous points such because the quantity not showing when utilizing the keyboard and in different conditions it doesn’t even react, as a substitute freezing and turning on once more. This drawback has solely been documented in iPhone XS gadgets.

iOS 16.0.3 has drawback with Calling Ringtone Sound. If somebody name , the ringtone will likely be slower down sound 😒🔥 — Steel Band Official (@MetalBand_) October 11, 2022

There have been claims that with the iOS 16.0.3 launch, you can’t hear your ringtone whereas the telephone is asking. Whereas your telephone is ringing, the loudness of your ringtone mechanically reduces. Many individuals have complained about this drawback. This drawback didn’t exist earlier than to the introduction of iOS 16.

That’s it, of us! When you’ve got come throughout every other problem after updating your iPhone to iOS 16.0.3 then do tell us within the remark part down under. In case you are having doubts concerning whether or not or not it’s best to obtain iOS 16.0.3 then our suggestion can be that it’s best to set up iOS 16.0.3.

Till subsequent time, with one other subject. Until then, Toodles.

