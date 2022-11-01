Alongside iOS 16.1 replace, Apple additionally landed iOS 15.7.1 for the non-compatible iPhone. Sadly, some iPhone customers are dealing with face shouldn’t be working points after IOS 15.7.1 replace. The brand new iOS 15.7.1 primarily focuses on bug fixes and is launched as the key safety patch replace. Therefore, the consumer ought to replace the system to repair safety flaws.

Many customers have already put in iOS 15.7.1 and reported the face must be fastened. Based on them, when a consumer tries to unlock the iPhone through Face ID, the system exhibits a popup that claims “Face ID Is Not Obtainable .”The iOS 15.7.1 Face shouldn’t be working error asks customers to attempt settings up Face ID later and to place the face throughout the body. Even after following the instruction, face ID shouldn’t be engaged on iOS 15.7.1 replace.

Strategies To Repair Face ID Not Working iOS 15.7.1 Problem

Technique 1: Verify For iOS 16 Replace

In case you have iPhone 8 or later mannequin, you will notice the brand new IOS 16 replace in your iPhone. In case you have not put in iOS 16 but in your iPhone, then the time has come to replace your iPhone to the most recent iOS 16.1 replace and repair the Face ID Not Obtainable iOS 15.7.1 drawback. The brand new iOS 16.1 replace additionally included many helpful options you’d love to make use of.

Technique 2: Go Again To iOS 15.7

With the discharge of iOS 16, Apple additionally landed iOS 15.7 replace for non-compatible iOS 16 gadgets which are older than iPhone 8 fashions. So, iOS 15.7 was the final secure replace for them. After that, Apple just lately launched the brand new iOS 15.7.1 replace for iPhone 7 Plus and older fashions. Since Face ID shouldn’t be engaged on iOS 15.7.1 replace, many geeks moved again to IOS 15.7. Therefore, you possibly can downgrade your iPhone to iOS 15.7 replace to eradicate the iOS 15.7.1 face id not working bug.

Conclusion

To repair the iOS 15.7.1 Face ID not working concern, customers can set up iOS 16.1 and downgrade to iOS 15.7 on iPhone. It helped many customers. If this labored for you or another working strategies to repair the identical, please share them within the remark part.

