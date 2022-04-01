iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 is Released By Apple To Fix Battery Drain Issues

Almost two weeks after iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 came out, Apple has released iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 updates for its phones and tablets. The battery drain problems that were caused by the previous iOS and iPadOS updates have been fixed in the new software. Apple has also released an update for the HomePod to fix a problem with Siri. This is in addition to iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1.

Users of the Apple Watch have also been given watchOS 8.5.1, which is a small update that includes a number of security fixes. Mac users, on the other hand, have Mac OS Monterey 12.3.1, which fixes problems with Bluetooth and external displays.

Is there anything new in iOS 15.4.1 or iPadOS 15.4.1?

People who have iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 started having problems with their batteries last month. In some cases, the problems were cutting the battery life of the iPhone 13 Pro Max down to just half a day for some users, while the iPhone 11 models for some users lost 80 percent of their battery in 24 hours. iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 have been released by Apple to address these concerns. They fix problems that make the batteries drain faster than expected, according to the official release notes.

iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 also fix a bug that caused braille devices to become unresponsive while the text was being read or an alert was being shown. The updates also fix a problem with some third-party apps that didn’t work with some Made for iPhone and Made for iPad hearing aids.

As a separate thing, iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 fix a security flaw in the AppleAVD media decoder that would have allowed an attacker to run arbitrary code with kernel privileges. This is what Apple has said about the zero-day flaw: Some attackers might be “actively exploiting” it in the real world. People who have iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), Air 2, iPad 5th generation, and iPod touch 4 and later are affected by it. It also affects the iPod touch (7th generation).

WatchOS 8.5.1: What’s new?

Apple has also released watchOS 8.5.1, which is just a small change to watchOS 8.5. It has new security and bug fixes for Apple Watch models that are compatible with the new software, the company says. However, the specifics of the security updates and fixes haven’t been made public yet.

What’s new with Mac OS Monterey 12.3.1?

Users of Macs have been getting an update called Monterey 12.3.1 that fixes a problem that caused Bluetooth devices like game controllers to disconnect after playing audio through some Beats headphones. The update also fixes an issue that was resulting in the USB-C or Thunderbolt external display not turning on when connected to a Mac mini (2018) as a second display.

macOS Monterey 12.3 also has a fix for a problem that was preventing some 2021 MacBook Pro models from updating to the new version. Apple said this in its release notes, which you can read here.

Additionally, the macOS 12.3.1 release carries two security fixes. People who used both iOS and iPadOS also had the same AppleAVD media decoder zero-day vulnerability. One of them is for that, too. The software update also fixes a security flaw in the Intel Graphics Driver that could have let an attacker get into the kernel’s memory.

Apple said that it was aware that both problems might have been used.

How to get iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1?

To get iOS 15.4.1 on your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > General > Software Update. If your phone or tablet is running a recent version of iOS 15 or iPadOS 15, you can get the updates.

The updates will also come to your devices if you have set them to automatically update. However, Apple usually takes a while to send out updates to devices that automatically update.

Apple’s SVP of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi, is said to have confirmed this in a response to a Reddit user. One or two weeks after getting feedback from users, the company delays automatic updates and makes software updates first available to people who download them manually. This is what the exec said in his response, which was shown in a screenshot.

