Iodine Market 2021: Global Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Iodine can found in different forms such as salt form or isotopes. Iodine is widely used in feeding animals and humans. It helps in proper working of the thyroid gland. Deficiency of iodine in the body of a human can result in enlargement of the thyroid gland. Apart from application in the human diet, it is being used as a catalyst while producing stereospecific polymers and for processing of rosins, tall oil, and other wood products. Iodine-based contrast materials are injected in veins to enhance the X-ray images. Due to wide applications like animal feed, fluorochemicals, iodophors, human nutrition, etc. predominantly, indicates its necessity in the market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Iodine requirements in different areas such as pharmaceuticals, as a catalyst in the processing of polymers, etc. drive the market of iodine. The necessity of iodine in the human diet and as animal feed, making iodine market grow at a faster pace. Fluctuating iodine prices may hamper the growth of the iodine market. Polarizing films containing iodine; used in liquid crystal display (LCD) which is applied in every other visual appliance, create a vast opportunity for the iodine market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Iodine Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the iodine market with detailed market segmentation by source, form, application, and region. The iodine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Iodine market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The iodine market is segmented on the basis of source, form, application. On the basis of source, the Iodine market is segmented into Caliche Ore, Underground Brines, Recycling, Seaweeds. On the basis of form, the ink additive market is segmented into, Organic Compounds, Inorganic Salts & Complexes, Elemental & Isotopes. On the basis of application, the ink additive market is segmented into, x-ray, contrast media, pharmaceuticals, optical polarizing films, catalyst in polymer processing, animal feed, fluorochemicals, human nutrition, biocides, others

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the iodine market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Iodine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Iodine market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Iodine market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

SQM

Iofina PLC

ISE Chemicals Corporation

Iochem Corporation

Algorta Norte Sa

Cosayach Compañía De Salitre Y Yodo.

Nippoh Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Kanto Natural Gas Development Co., Ltd.

Toho Earthtech Co., Ltd.

Godo Shigen Co.,Ltd

