Iodine Deficiency Drug Market-Industry Insights by Global Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players-Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Biotex

Iodine Deficiency Drug Market Scenario

Iodine deficiency disorders are the rare endocrinology disorders in which thyroid gland present in the neck produce insufficient or not capable of producing thyroid hormone due to the deficiency of iodine as it is essential nutrients required for development of thyroid to be functional. Thyroid hormone is responsible for regulating the body’s temperature, metabolism and heart rate. The patients with iodine deficiency experience abnormal brain development, mental retardation psychomotor defects and hearing and speech impairment.

According to the article published in National Health Portal India, It was estimated over 1.5 billion patients diagnosed with iodine deficiency disorder worldwide of which 200 million patients were from India. Growing incident population of iodine deficiency disorders and expeditious innovation of novel dosage forms and new formulations of existing drugs increases the number of patients for treatment of iodine deficiency disorders are the factors for lucrative growth of market.

Key Segmentation:

By Therapy Type (Thyroid hormone replacement therapy and Radioactive iodine therapy)

By Treatment Type (Medication, Surgery, Radioactive iodine and Iodine supplements)

By Dosage Form Type (Tablet, Capsule, Solution and Powder)

By Route of Administration (Oral and Injectable)

By End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others)

Leading Players operating in the Iodine Deficiency Drug Market are:

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson Services

Biotex Inc

Apitope

Novartis AG

Immunovant, Inc

Abbott

Bayer AG

Ildong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck KGaA

Titan Pharmaceuticals

Synthonics

Genexine

Lupin Pharmaceutical

Alvogen AbbVie Inc

King Pharma

…..

The Iodine Deficiency Drug market report also entails the vigorous evaluation about the growth plot and all opportunities &risk related to of global Iodine Deficiency Drug market during the forecast period. In addition, the report comprises the key events and most recent innovations in the industry together with the prospective trends technological progresses within the global Iodine Deficiency Drug market that can impact its expansion graph. Entailing the pivotal data on the market’s statistics and dynamics, the report will serve as a valued asset in term of decision-making and guidance for the businesses and companies already active within industry or looking forward to enter into it.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In The Iodine Deficiency Drug Report:

North America ( United States)

( United States) Europe ( Germany, France, UK)

( Germany, France, UK) Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India)

( China, Japan, India) Latin America ( Brazil)

( Brazil) The Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

Increases prevalence of goiter and hypothyroidism disorders worldwide

Growing number of population born vulnerable to iodine deficiency

Rapid adoption of newer formulations and novel dosage forms

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Patent expiry of major drugs and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Inadequate knowledge about iodine deficiency in some developing countries

