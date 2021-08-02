IOC: Belarusian runner Timanovskaya is «safe» | free press

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 2, 2021
1

Tokyo (AP) – Belarusian Olympic runner Kristina Timanovskaya is “safe and protected,” according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The athlete, who the opposition says is to be kidnapped from Tokyo by authoritarian authorities in her country, spent the night at a hotel at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport in a “safe environment,” said IOC spokesman Mark Adams. It is in the hands of the authorities, he said, but without giving details.

The NOK in their country has asked for a written report. One must first wait for the exact background and details of the incident.

Attempt to leave the country “by force”

The 24-year-old athlete said in a video published Sunday by the Belarusian opposition athlete association Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation (BSSF) that she was flown out of Japan against her will after publicly criticizing Belarusian sports officials. The BSSF spoke of an attempted “violent” exit.

Adams was unable to provide information on how the athlete left the Olympic village and who was with her. At the airport, she turned to the Japanese police. Representatives from the IOC and the Japanese OK had spoken to her “directly” that evening. “She has assured us that she feels safe and protected,” the IOC spokesman said.

They spoke to her again on Monday and will continue to do so with the Japanese authorities “to determine the next step in the coming days”. They will continue to talk with Timanovskaya about what she is planning and will “support” her in her decision.

Timanovskaya denies mental health problems

The Belarus Olympic Committee (NOK) had previously stated on Telegram that the athlete had been examined by a doctor and would not participate in further competitions because of her “emotional and psychological state”.

Timanovskaya described this on Instagram as a “lie”. She told the radio station Euroradio: “You just told me to pack my things and fly home.”

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 2, 2021
1
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Baerbock wants from short-haul flights – Union against | Free press

Baerbock wants from short-haul flights – Union against | Free press

May 16, 2021
Photo of Matt Damon’s daughter refuses to see her father’s best movies

Matt Damon’s daughter refuses to see her father’s best movies

July 29, 2021
Photo of Top 10 Craziest Concepts for Apple’s Next iPhone

Top 10 Craziest Concepts for Apple’s Next iPhone

April 23, 2021
Photo of Top 60 Best Memes Posted on Geek Trolls in April 2021

Top 60 Best Memes Posted on Geek Trolls in April 2021

May 3, 2021
Back to top button