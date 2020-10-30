IO Link Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast

IO Link Market research report is a resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. The report not only takes into consideration all the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis but also gives all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period. This industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The IO Link Market report acts as a window to the industry which gives description of what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.

Market Analysis: The Global IO Link Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.46 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 26.80 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 34.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This trend in growth can be attributed to the focus on optimisation of energy that can be achieved with the ability of IO Link supporting several communication protocols at once.

Major Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working in the IO Link Market are Siemens AG, Balluff GmbH, ifm electronic gmbh, SICK AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Festo AG & Co. KG., OMRON Corporation, Banner Engineering Corporation, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, Pepperl+Fuchs, Datalogic S.p.A., Comtrol, Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, Baumer, Bosch Rexroth AG, ABB, Belden Inc., AVENTICS GmbH, and Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG.

IO Link Market Segmentation: Global IO Link Market, By Component (IO-Link Masters, IO-Link Devices), By Application (Machine Tool, Handling and Assembly Automation, Packaging, Intralogistics), By Industry (Discrete, Hybrid, Process), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global IO Link Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Focus on optimal utilization of resources and increase of energy efficiency is expected to drive the market growth

IO Link’s usage and effectiveness is limited in the cases of high-speed or motion control applications is expected to restrain the market growth

The rise in the IO link market is increasing due to the growing number of deployed point-to-point serial communication protocol used to communicate with sensors and/or actuators. The number of innovating solutions such as PLC standard IEC 6113 offered to exchange the service data, process data and events.

The Global IO Link Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of IO Link Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Table of Contents-Snapshot

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

