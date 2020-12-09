Invisible Orthodontics Market Trending Research Report | Industry Size, Future Growth, Demand and Top Players by 2025
The global invisible orthodontics market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019 and has huge potential for growth during 2020-2025. Invisible orthodontics refers to transparent dental devices that are used to straighten misaligned teeth and improving overbite. They include ceramic and lingual braces, invisible or transparent aligners, and clear retainers. Invisible orthodontics are generally used by adolescents and adults to align the teeth and reduce the gaps between them. They are more comfortable and attractive than conventional orthodontics and require less maintenance. Additionally, these variants do not give a metallic appearance to the mouth along with preventing teeth decalcification and mouth sores.
The rising incidences of orthodontic ailments and growing awareness towards cosmetic and restorative dentistry are driving the invisible orthodontics market. The increasing integration of tooth alignment techniques with tooth whitening and incisal composite edge bonding procedures to improve the symmetry and aesthetics of the smile is further inducing the market growth. Moreover, widespread adoption of other cosmetic dentistry techniques, such as smile makeovers, dental veneers, and enamel chapping, with invisible orthodontics, is also impelling the product growth. The advent of computer-aided design (CAD) technology in orthodontics helps in customizable teeth alignment solutions as per the patient’s oral anatomy and correct placement of aligners and braces. Furthermore, enhanced healthcare infrastructure and robust research and development (R&D) activities are further anticipated to drive the global invisible orthodontics market.
Get a PDF sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/invisible-orthodontics-market/requestsample
Key highlights of the research report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020- 2025)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Invisible Orthodontics Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Invisible Orthodontics Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
Invisible Orthodontics Market 2020-2025 Segmentation and Competitive Analysis:
The report has segmented the global invisible orthodontics market on the basis of product type, patient group, application, end user and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Ceramic Braces
- Lingual Braces
- Clear Aligners
- Clear Retainers
Breakup by Patient Group:
- Adults
- Teenagers
- Children
Breakup by Application:
- Crowding
- Excessive Spacing
- Malocclusion
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Dental and Orthodontic Clinics
- Hospitals
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the global invisible orthodontics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Envista Holdings Corporation, Straumann Group, DB Orthodontics, TP Orthodontics Inc., Align Technology Inc., Great Lakes Dental Technologies, K Line Europe GmbH, 3M Company, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein Inc. and American Orthodontics Corp.
Explore report description with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/invisible-orthodontics-market
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Report:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/breath-analyzer-market
https://www.imarcgroup.com/protein-therapeutics-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group