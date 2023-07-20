Investor Charged With Kidnapping ‘Crypto King’

Late one evening in early December, Aiden Pleterski, a self-proclaimed “Crypto King,” was kidnapped, then overwhelmed and tortured over three days, in accordance with court docket data.

Ultimately, his kidnappers — together with one in all his buyers — let him go, however they left him with a menace: Pay up quick and don’t go to the police, court docket data mentioned.

This week, Akil Heywood, 39, who had invested with Mr. Pleterski, 24, was charged with kidnapping him. The Toronto Police Service mentioned in an announcement on Monday that it had arrested and charged 4 males on counts of kidnapping for ransom and different fees: Mr. Heywood, Tyler Quick, 37, and Deren Akyeam-Pong, 24, all of Toronto, in addition to Rakeem Henry, 24, of London.

Mr. Heywood was amongst dozens who invested with Mr. Pleterski, who was supposed to take a position their cash in cryptocurrency and international alternate positions, in accordance with court docket paperwork. However after spending cash feeding a lavish life-style, shopping for three Lamborghinis and three McLarens, Mr. Pleterski filed for chapter in August, leaving buyers questioning what had occurred to their cash.