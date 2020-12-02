Investment Opportunities in Equity Portfolio Management and Advisory Services Market Over 2020–2027

Over the past few years, the demand for equity portfolio management and advisory services has experienced substantial growth and is expected to expand, owing to increase in disposable income and awareness toward investment awareness. An equity portfolio comprises a collection of stock market investments. Equity management is a service that allows individuals to consult experts before investing or making changes to their portfolios. As these professionals in equity advisory management have experience in equity investment areas, they offer advices to specific situation of a person’s portfolio. Their personalized advice is considered fit for client’s own risk profile. As a result, equity portfolio advisors can actively track the market environment and review value of company’s information.

Companies covered

Major players analyzed include BlackRock, Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Vanguard Group, PIMCO, Fidelity Investments Inc., State Street Corporation, Northern TrU.S.t Corporation, Invesco Ltd., Franklin Resources Inc.

Download Report Sample with Industry Insights @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/72953

COIVD-19 Scenario analysis:

COVID-19 has affected market volatility and triggered significant fluctuations in stock asset values.

Globally, the stock market has collapsed by 25% as of March 2020. The impact on equity markets led managers to re-consider positions in investment portfolios.

Owing to extreme COVID 19 effect, assets under management (AUM) are expected to fall by 20 to 30%.

Moreover, COVID-19 has also triggered regulations for changes in fees, commissions, advice, risk assessment, margin exposures, investment strategies, and portfolio valuations.

This impact has resulted in loss of client’s confidence on portfolio managers COVID-19 left portfolio managers with challenges in enhancing and restoring consumer trust in their investment portfolios.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis:

The major drivers of equity portfolio management and advisory services market include increase in interest on investments, growth in disposable capital, and shifting investment trend from financial assets to physical assets. In addition, higher market volatility, and lack of market expertise among retail investors also drive the market growth. However, several factors, such as liquidity risks and higher equity risks relative to other funds are expected to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, untapped market in developing economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecasted period.

The global equity portfolio management and advisory trends are as follows:

New advancements in the equity portfolio and advisory services market:

Technology has been continuously transforming these portfolio advisory services in recent years. Innovations from FinTech such as robot advisors are widely adopted in portfolio advisory environments. Similarly, many advisory firms are now offering services through online platforms. For instance, in May 2020, WealthBar, online advisory service platform started offering advices through automated software. The risk taking capabilities of clients is calculated by questionnaire feedbacks through automated software. Several major players such as Charles Schwab Corporation and BIMB Investments have already adopted such technology in recent years.

Surge in asset allocations into equity stocks:

Globally, the need for portfolio management and advisory services has expanded exponentially in last few years. Since 2009, the equity assets under active portfolio management increased from $2.4 trillion to $3.5 trillion. In addition, equity portfolio management also experienced growth in Europe, as of 2017 assets allocation in equity segment accounts for 42% share. Similarly, in developing countries such as India, assets under management in discretionary equity portfolios increased by 41% from 2018 to 2019. Such surge in asset allocations in developed as well as developing economies drive the adoption of equity portfolio management & advisory services in the industry.

Interested? Do Purchase Enquiry Now @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7295

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents analytical depiction of the global equity portfolio management and advisory services market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis based on the present and future competitive intensity of the market.

Questions answered in the global equity portfolio management and advisory services market research report:

Who are the leading market players active in the global equity portfolio management and advisory services market ?

? What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the global equity portfolio management and advisory services market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the global equity portfolio management and advisory services market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com