Investment Casting Market 2021 Covering Major Driving Factors and Competitive Outlook till 2027 | Arconic, CIREX, Hitachi Metals

The Investment Casting process, also known as a lost wax process, is defined as is a foundry process which helps to produce metal part from an investment mold, formed by a heat-disposable pattern such as wax. Such castings finds its application in launch vehicles, helicopters, defense aircraft, regional jets, and commercial transport. The demand for investment casting process has increased owing to its good surface and close dimensional control.

Market Scope:

The “Global Investment Casting Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Investment Casting market with detailed market segmentation type, applications, and geography. The global Investment Casting market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Investment Casting market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation:

The global investment casting market is segmented on the basis of application. On the basis of application, the investment casting market is segmented into aerospace, automotive, oil & gas, medical, automation, transportation and others.

Notable Players Profiled in the Investment Casting Market:

Arconic, Inc.

Anhui Yingliu Electromechanical Co., Ltd

ATI

CIREX

INVESTMENT & PRECISION CASTINGS LTD

Doncasters Group Ltd

Hitachi Metals, Ltd

Impro Precision Industries Limited

MetalTek International

Precision Castparts Corp.

Regional Overview:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Investment Casting market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Investment Casting market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Table of Content for Investment Casting Market research study includes:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Investment Casting Market Landscape Investment Casting Market – Key Market Dynamics Investment Casting Market – Global Market Analysis Investment Casting Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 –Type Investment Casting Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type of Product Investment Casting Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Service Investment Casting Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global Investment Casting Market Industry Landscape Investment Casting Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix List of Tables List of Figures

