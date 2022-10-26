Investigators raid home of Russian celeb Ksenia Sobchak

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian investigators on Wednesday raided the house of Ksenia Sobchak, the glamourous daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s one-time boss, in a transfer that has despatched shockwaves by the nation’s political scene.

Sobchak, a 40-year-old TV star, has typically been vital of Putin, however many Russian opposition figures have described her as a Kremlin mission. In 2018, she turned a liberal challenger in Russia’s presidential election, ending a distant fourth with about 1.7% of the vote in what her critics described as a Kremlin effort so as to add a democratic veneer to Putin’s sweeping re-election.

Investigators stated that the search at Sobchak’s luxurious dwelling in a prestigious Moscow suburb was a part of a probe into alleged wrongdoing by her media director, Kirill Sukhanov, who was arrested on expenses of extortion.

Sobchak on Tuesday rejected the accusations in opposition to Sukhanov as “ravings and nonsense” and described his arrest as a part of the authorities’ efforts to stifle unbiased media.

The state Tass and RIA-Novosti information businesses stated that Sobchak had fled Russia. Tass claimed she had purchased tickets to Dubai and Turkey to mislead the authorities however finally left for Belarus, from the place she moved to Lithuania.

Sobchak hasn’t commented on the allegations and her whereabouts had been unknown.

Sobchak is the daughter of Anatoly Sobchak, a liberal mayor of St. Petersburg for whom Putin served as a deputy within the Nineteen Nineties.

Sobchak has 9.4 million followers on Instagram, and her glamour, sharp wit and defiant methods have made her each cherished and loathed.

She first gained fame as a modern socialite and actuality TV star and was as soon as dubbed the “Russian Paris Hilton,” however later sought to shed her spoiled and smug picture.

Sobchak obtained concerned in politics when she joined the large protests in Moscow in opposition to Putin in 2011-12, and later reinvented herself as a severe TV journalist and opposition activist.

Sobchak has denied serving the Kremlin’s agenda by operating as a challenger to Putin in 2018. However opposition chief Alexei Navalny denounced her for discrediting the opposition by becoming a member of the race, saying that she was a “parody of a liberal candidate” and her involvement within the marketing campaign helped the Kremlin forged the opposition in a detrimental mild.