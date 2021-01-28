Investigators can continue to track down foreign war criminals | Free press

Karlsruhe (dpa) – German investigators can continue to track down foreign war criminals and bring them to justice in Germany. The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in Karlsruhe gave this unconditional green light in a basic judgment on Thursday.

According to this, officials of foreign states, such as members of the armed forces or secret service employees, do not enjoy immunity (Az. 3 StR 564/19). The decision was eagerly awaited. Because a contrary judgment would almost certainly have meant the end of Germany’s pioneering role in the prosecution of war crimes in Syria. The internationally acclaimed criminal case over torture by the Syrian state before the Higher Regional Court in Koblenz would most likely be on the cusp of ending. And investigations against new suspects would have been nipped in the bud.

The basis for German investigating officers to be able to track down foreign war criminals is the so-called universal legal principle: the perpetrators must have nowhere to find shelter. All crimes under the International Criminal Code that came into force in 2002, such as genocide or crimes against humanity, will be prosecuted – as long as they have a link with Germany.

This is especially often the case in the Syrian conflict as both victims and perpetrators have found refugees here. At the same time, there is currently no realistic prospect of bringing the atrocities before the International Criminal Court; because it requires the votes of China and Russia in the UN Security Council. And in Syria itself, President Bashar al-Assad is still in power.

However, there has been controversy at the international level for some time as to whether government officials do not enjoy immunity from criminal courts in other countries. In Germany there is no Supreme Court ruling yet. The BGH surprisingly announced a few days ago that it would now comment on this question in the case of an ex-lieutenant from Afghanistan.

The decision was very clear then. Legally, “Germany was, is and remains” not a place of refuge for those who have committed serious crimes, said President Jürgen Schäfer at the end of the verdict.

The highest German criminal courts did not consider it necessary to refer the question to the Federal Constitutional Court. They are already obliged to do so in the field of international law if they encounter serious doubts during the exam – it does not matter whether they share them. However, the Senate considers itself in accordance with the decisions of foreign and international courts. “The vast majority of states also consider such prosecution permissible,” said Schäfer.

The involvement of the Federal Constitutional Court would not have been without problems for the public prosecutor’s office. Because a process around such a complex question can take years. During this time, investigative judges and public prosecutors are in the air, judgments are always subject to change.

The BGH ruling “now explicitly confirms the federal prosecutor’s previous practice of holding foreign state officials to German courts for the most serious international crimes,” said their representative, chief prosecutor Christoph Barthe. It will attract worldwide attention.

The case in question has so far not necessarily been in the public eye: a former first lieutenant in the Afghan army allegedly beaten and threatened to electrocute three imprisoned Taliban fighters during interrogation. He is also said to have arranged for the body of a Taliban commander to be hanged in public.

In July 2019, the Munich Higher Regional Court sentenced the man to two years of probation, but regarded the handling of the prisoners as physical harm, not torture. The federal prosecutor’s office in Karlsruhe has now successfully objected to this. The assault was significant and should therefore be classified as a war crime, Schäfer said. It doesn’t matter that there were no serious injuries and the interrogation lasted only four minutes. The defendant’s appeal was rejected. On this basis, his sentence must now be reassessed at the OLG.

The fundamental question of whether the Afghan should be brought before a German court at all did not arise until the main session in Karlsruhe. In the torture trial in Koblenz, two former employees of the Syrian secret service have been on trial since April 2020, who were recognized by alleged victims after their escape to Germany. The main defendant is said to have been responsible for the brutal torture of at least 4,000 people in high positions in a prison in the Syrian capital Damascus.