Investigation against the head of the government of Norway | Free press

There are also restrictions on celebrations during the corona pandemic in Norway. Ironically, the prime minister should not have adhered to it on her 60th birthday. That now has consequences.

Oslo (dpa) – Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg is said to have violated the Corona regulations in her country during the celebration of her 60th anniversary.

The head of government celebrated her birthday with a larger family in the Geilo ski area at the end of February. To this end, more than ten people came together in two cases, on the one hand for a meal in a restaurant where Solberg was not present due to eye problems, and on the other for sushi in a rented apartment a day later. The problem: the number of attendees exceeded the limit for such gatherings allowed in Norway at the time.

Solberg apologized for this on Thursday evening. “I should have known better,” she told the NRK radio station. “I, who tell others about infection protection every day, should have known the rules better.” However, the truth is that she hasn’t checked the applicable regulations well enough. She later regretted her mistake in a lengthy post on Facebook. “I’m sorry my family and I broke Corona regulations. That should never have happened, ”she wrote.

The Norwegian police have now opened an investigation based on the media reports and Solberg’s own statements. The goal is to investigate whether national or local infection protection regulations have been violated, police announced on Friday at the request of the German News Agency.

