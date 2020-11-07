Invest long-term with this SAMSUNG S20 128 GB smartphone

Buying a high-end phone is not all about luxury. It’s also a long-term investment. Buying an inexpensive phone is risky as there is a good chance it will become unusable after a few years. In addition to the fact that smartphones like the SAMSUNG S20 receive updates first, they are also designed to last longer. Introduce this extraordinary model that is available to you today at a reduced price.

Professionalism and aesthetics at the rendezvous

The phone offers a perfect view with its 6”2 screen with 3200 x 1440 pixels. It is equipped with 4 high definition cameras including one in the front and three in the rear. The front camera with 10 megapixels integrates an autofocus system, an 80-degree field of view as well as a live focus mode and an AR emoticon. The three on the back have 12 megapixels with quick start, Hyperlapse 1080p, HDR10 + recording and 3x hybrid zoom. The smartphone is also known for its robustness, which is both dust-proof, splash-proof and waterproof.

With 128GB of storage, the phone can store a significant amount of files. If this is not enough, microSDHC and microSDXC memory cards with up to 1 TB are compatible on the smartphone. The device runs on a 64-bit Samsung Exynos 990 processor with 8 cores. The whole thing is rounded off by 8 GB of RAM and a clock rate of 2.73 GHz. Thanks to its power, various tasks can be performed at the same time or all kinds of video games can be played comfortably.

All video formats are supported: MKV, FLV, AVI, WMV, ASF, 3 GP, M4V, WebM, 3G2, MP4. AKG’s stereo speakers offer excellent sound quality. The phone can have up to 1200 minutes of battery life. With Super Fast Charge 2.0 technology, the user can overcome long waiting times for recovery. Note that wireless charging is also possible.

Currently on sale, the Samsung S20 128 GB smartphone costs only € 649 instead of € 799. In order to achieve a safety margin, the breakage guarantees are € 59.99 for 1 year and € 79.99 for 2 years. Complete the purchase of your phone with the Rocca Syva headphones available at a great price!

3 reasons to choose the Samsung S20?

PerformanceComfortEconomy

