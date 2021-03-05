Inverter Duty Motor Market Emerging Trends, Size and Demand Growth 2020 to 2025

The Global Inverter Duty Motor Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Inverter Duty Motor industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Inverter Duty Motor market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Inverter Duty Motor Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

The market for inverter duty motor is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025.

Competitive Landscape

The inverter duty motor market is moderately consolidated. Some of the major players includes Regal Beloit Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Nidec Motor Corporation., Bison Gear & Engineering Corporation, and Havells India Ltd.

Key Market Trends:

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific is witnessing huge economic growth, which resulted in the development of industrial infrastructure. The industrial infrastructure in the region is witnessing growth, with policy level focus on driving the industrial sector.

– The increasing rate of manufacturing, rising demand for energy-efficient motors, and increasing demand from the metal & mining sector are some of the significant factors that are expected to drive the demand for inverter duty motor market in Asia-Pacific region.

– China is the largest importer of oil and gas. The primary energy consumption in_China is dominated by coal, which accounted for more than 58% of total energy_consumption in 2018. However, owing to the air pollution and environmental_concerns, the country is employing policies to increase the share of oil and gas,_and reduce the share of coal in the total energy mix. As the share of the oil and gas industry is increasing, hence the demand for the inverter duty motor is expected to increase further.

– Also, China has diverse and extensive reserves of minerals. Since the adoption of_the Mineral Resources Law in 1986, which opened private investment in the_mining sector, the mining industry in the country has experienced substantial_growth and rapid modernization, which, in turn, increases the demand for inverter duty motor market during the forecast period.

– Even India’s mining sector has a substantial advantage in terms of cost of production_and conversion costs, particularly for alumina and steel. The country is rich with_mineral resources and produces about 95 different minerals, including four fuel_related minerals, ten metallic minerals, 23 non-metallic minerals, three atomic_minerals, and 55 minor minerals.

– Thus, high investments, policies, and various industries are likely to propel the inverter duty motor market in the region, during the forecast period.

Influence of the Inverter Duty Motor Market report:

–Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Inverter Duty Motor Market.

–Inverter Duty Motor Market recent innovations and major events.

–A detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Inverter Duty Motor Market market-leading players.

–Conclusive study about the growth plot of Inverter Duty Motor Market for forthcoming years.

–In-depth understanding of Inverter Duty Motor Market, market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

–Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Inverter Duty Motor Market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

