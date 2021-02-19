Inventory Management Software Market 2020 | Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Inventory Management Software Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Inventory Management Software industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Inventory Management Software Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Inventory Management Software Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.24 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.60 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.12% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for RFID technology is driving the growth of this market.

Inventory management software is software which is used to track deliveries, sales, orders, production processes etc. It helps the business to get the material they required for the products which they want to serve the customer. The main aim of this software is to make sure that the material should not go out of stock. Usually bar codes and other tracking systems are used to get the information related to production process. Growing E-commerce market is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising popularity of e- commerce is driving the growth of this market

Increasing usage of smartphones among population is another important factor driving market

Market Restraints:

High investment cost is restraining the growth of this market

Hesitation among consumer to adopt legacy system is another factor restraining the growth

Segmentation: Global Inventory Management Software Market

By Type Manually Managed Inventory System Barcode Scanning System Advanced Radio Frequency System

By Application Order Management Asset Tracking Service Management Product Differentiation Inventory Optimization

By Deployment Mode On- premises Cloud

By Organization SMB Large Organization

By End- User Manufacturing Medical/Healthcare Retail Automotive Oil & Gas Other

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Cultivera announced the launch of their new point-of-sale and retail management software Cultivera POS, for legal and cannabis stores. The main aim of the launch is to improve the efficiency of the seed-to-sale cannabis supply chain. It will also help the company to expand their business in retail as well as cannabis market by meeting the needs and requirement of the customers.

In November 2018, SponServe announced that they are acquired KORE Software, which will help the KORE to expand its business in the international market. It will also help the KORE to sell faster and smarter services to the businesses along with SponServe.

Competitive Analysis

Global inventory management software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of inventory management software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the inventory management software market are Ordoro, Inc., Fishbowl Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Oracle, Microsoft, SAP SE, Stitch Labs, monday.com, Dear Systems, Brightpearl, TradeGecko Pte. Ltd., Orderhive, HandiFox, SkuVault, Megaventory Inc., Wasp Barcode Technologies, Alterity, Inc., Manhattan Associates.

Major Highlights of Inventory Management Software market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Inventory Management Software market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Inventory Management Software market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Inventory Management Software market.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

