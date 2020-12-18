Intumescent Coatings Market– Research Report 2020-2027 With Global Revenue, Industry Share, Development Stages, and Landscape| Top Players- Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., Jotun, The Sherwin-Williams Company, HEMPEL A/S

Market Insights

Global Intumescent Coatings Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 896.92 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1275.51 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased awareness regarding the benefits of intumescent coatings in providing time and acting as a barrier between the substrate material and fire, so that the rescue authorities can interject and take the correct course of action.

Major Market Players Covered in The Intumescent Coatings Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the intumescent coatings market are Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., Jotun, The Sherwin-Williams Company, HEMPEL A/S, Promat International NV, Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., Teknos Group, 3M, Carboline Company, TREMCO ILLBRUCK, BASF SE, Contego International Inc., Isolatek International, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Envirograf, Albi Protective Coatings, Arabian vermiculite industries, No-Burn Inc., SKK Pte. Ltd., Demilec USA Inc., Monarch Industrial Products, Gangotri Hi-Tech Coatings, Rudolf Hensel GmbH, and Benjamin Moore & Co.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the intumescent coatings market are Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., Jotun, The Sherwin-Williams Company, HEMPEL A/S, Promat International NV, Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., Teknos Group, 3M, Carboline Company, TREMCO ILLBRUCK, BASF SE, Contego International Inc., Isolatek International, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Envirograf, Albi Protective Coatings, Arabian vermiculite industries, No-Burn Inc., SKK Pte. Ltd., Demilec USA Inc., Monarch Industrial Products, Gangotri Hi-Tech Coatings, Rudolf Hensel GmbH, and Benjamin Moore & Co.

Global Intumescent Coatings Market Scope and Segments

By Application Hydrocarbons Cellulosic

By Application Technique Brush/Roller Spray

By End-User Building & Construction Industrial Aerospace Others Mining Electrical & Electronics Automotive



Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Intumescent Coatings Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Intumescent Coatings market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Intumescent Coatings Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Intumescent Coatings

Chapter 4: Presenting Intumescent Coatings Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Intumescent Coatings market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

