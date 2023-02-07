WASHINGTON (AP) — One other intruder has breached the house of Air Pressure One, one of many nation’s most delicate army bases, and this time a resident opened fireplace on the trespasser, Joint Base Andrews stated in an announcement late Monday.

In the course of the incident, which occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, “a person gained unauthorized entry to a JBA housing space,” Joint Base Andrews stated in an announcement posted to Twitter. “A resident discharged a firearm, safety forces arrived on scene to apprehend the intruder and regulation enforcement is investigating the incident.”

Joint Base Andrews is dwelling to the fleet of blue and white presidential plane, together with Air Pressure One, Marine One and the “doomsday” 747 plane that may function the nation’s airborne nuclear command and management facilities if wanted.

The Air Pressure stated late Monday it didn’t have something so as to add past the Andrews assertion about Monday’s intrusion.

It isn’t the primary time the bottom’s safety has been breached; in February 2021 a person received via the army checkpoint onto the set up, then via extra fenced safe areas to achieve entry to the flight line and climb right into a C-40, which is the army’s 737-equivalent plane used to fly authorities officers.

That intruder was apprehended as a result of the “mouse ears” cap he was carrying struck an observant airman as odd.

An inspector common’s investigation discovered three important safety failings, beginning with “human error” by a gate safety guard who allowed the person to drive onto the bottom despite the fact that he had no credentials that licensed his entry. Hours later, the person walked undetected onto the flight line by slipping via a fence designed to limit entry. Lastly, he walked onto and off a parked airplane with out being challenged, despite the fact that he was not carrying a required badge authorizing entry to the restricted space.