Introductory offer not to be missed upon arrival in France

While some manufacturers prefer to wait until spring or even early summer to launch their new products, Xiaomi is off to a strong start. The Chinese company continues its rise in the West by launching no fewer than four new smartphones there in early 2022. The Redmi Note 11 and its variants arrive this week with a very significant introductory offer.

an attractive introductory offer

The years go by and Xiaomi continues to make a name for itself among the general western public. Straight out of China, Xiaomi is accelerating its growth in both mobile and high-tech space overall. And in this 4th week of the year, the manufacturer is launching four new smartphones. To celebrate its release with us, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is taking advantage of a great introductory offer. With its large screen with a bubble centered at the top, its flat edges and its rectangular rear photo module, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is inspired by its predecessors to offer an improved alternative.

Here is how the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 embeds:

a 6.43-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen (90 Hz); a Snapdragon 680 processor; Mediatek Helio G96 SoC; 4 or 6 GB of RAM depending on the model; 64 or 128 GB of storage depending on the model; MIUI 13 firmware based on Android 11; a 50-megapixel main sensor; a 13-megapixel front sensor (f/2.4); a 5000mAh battery (note that the 33W charger is included); a fingerprint reader on the side; a 3.5 mm jack socket; Stereo speakers, protection class IP53.

At 179 grams on the watch, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is a sublimated version of its fathers. To celebrate its launch in France and Europe, this new Xiaomi spearhead reaches a particularly attractive price. Already blessed with the brand’s usual great value for money, the Redmi Note 11 is even cheaper with this tempting introductory offer. Note that all smartphones offered below are shipped from France. How to find:

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (4 GB + 64 GB) for €170.04 instead of €199 with the code “FRMI20” + €10 seller coupon The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (4 GB + 128 GB) for €207, €69 instead of €236 €.65 with the code “FRMI20” + €10 seller voucher The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (6GB + 128GB) at €229.20 instead of €258.17 with the code “FRMI20” + €10 seller voucher

Limited stocks of up to 1500 copies shipped from France. So hurry up and take advantage of this tempting introductory offer. And if these models are no longer available, you can always resort to this Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (4GB + 64GB) for €163.90 instead of €182.86 with the code “FRMI10” + a €10 seller coupon. Note that this smartphone ships from China but is not subject to limited stock.