Introduction to Single Stock Futures

A single inventory future (SSF) is a futures contract between two events. The customer of the SSF, or the “lengthy” facet of the contract, guarantees to pay a specified value for 100 shares of a single inventory at a predetermined future date (the supply date). The vendor, who’s on the “brief” facet of the contract, guarantees to ship the inventory on the specified value on the supply date.

SSFs traded within the U.S. between 2002 and 2020, when the final U.S. trade to listing them, OneChicago, closed.

SSFs proceed to be traded in a number of abroad monetary markets, together with these in India, Spain, the U.Okay., and South Africa.

Historical past

Within the Nineteen Eighties, SSFs have been banned just because the U.S. Securities and Change Fee (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Buying and selling Fee (CFTC) could not come to an settlement on which regulatory physique would have authority over the apply.

Nevertheless, in 2000, President Invoice Clinton signed the Commodity Futures Modernization Act (CFMA). Beneath the brand new legislation, the SEC and the CFMA labored on a jurisdiction-sharing plan, and SSFs started buying and selling on November 8, 2002.

The Single Inventory Futures Contract

Every SSF contract is standardized and contains the next options:

Contract dimension : 100 shares of the underlying inventory

: 100 shares of the underlying inventory Expiration cycle : Usually quarterly (March, June, September, and December)

: Usually quarterly (March, June, September, and December) Minimal value fluctuation : 1 cent X 100 shares = $1

: 1 cent X 100 shares = $1 Final buying and selling day : Third Friday of the expiration month

: Third Friday of the expiration month Margin Requirement: Usually 20% of the inventory’s money worth

The contract phrases name for supply of shares of the inventory by the vendor at a specified future time, often called the expiration date. Nevertheless, most contracts are closed earlier than expiration. To get out of an open lengthy place, the investor merely takes an offsetting brief place.

Conversely, if an investor has offered a contract and needs to shut it out, shopping for the contract will offset or shut it out.

Making Sense of Margin

In an SSF contract, the margin deposit is extra of a superb religion deposit, which the brokerage agency holds towards the contract settlement. The margin requirement in an SSF applies to each consumers and sellers.

The 20% requirement represents the preliminary and upkeep requirement. In an SSF contract, the customer (lengthy) has not borrowed cash and pays no curiosity. On the identical time, the vendor (brief) has not borrowed inventory. The margin requirement for each is identical. The 20% is a federally mandated share, however the person brokerage home can require further funds.

The margin requirement for SSFs is steady. Every enterprise day, the dealer will calculate the margin requirement for every place. The investor is required to publish further margin funds if the account doesn’t meet the minimal margin requirement.

Hypothesis

Suppose an investor is bullish on inventory Y. They buy a single September SSF contract on inventory Y at $30. Over the next week, inventory Y climbs to $36. At that time, the investor decides to promote the contract at $36 to offset the present (open) lengthy place. The full revenue on the commerce is $600 ($6 x 100 shares).

This instance is easy, however let’s study the commerce intently.

The preliminary margin requirement was solely $600 ($30 x 100 = $3,000 x 20% = $600). So the investor earned a 100% return on the margin deposit, illustrating the numerous quantity of leverage utilized in SSF buying and selling. In fact, leverage works each methods, which might make SSFs notably dangerous.

Let us take a look at one other instance, the place the investor is bearish on inventory Z. They resolve to promote an August SSF contract on inventory Z at $60. Inventory Z performs because the investor had guessed and drops to $50 in July. The investor offsets the brief place by shopping for an August SSF at $50. This represents a complete revenue of $1,000 on the commerce ($10 x 100 shares).

Once more, let’s study the investor’s return on the preliminary deposit. The full revenue clocked in at $1,000 on an preliminary margin requirement of $1,200 ($60 x 100 = $6,000 x 20% = $1,200). That interprets to a good-looking return of 83%.

Hedging

An outline of SSFs would not be full with out mentioning the usage of these contracts to hedge a inventory place. To hedge an extended place in a inventory, an investor merely must promote an SSF contract on that exact same inventory. If the inventory falls in value, features within the SSF will work to offset the losses within the underlying inventory.

Nevertheless, that is solely a brief resolution as a result of the SSF will expire.

Let’s contemplate an investor who purchased 100 shares of inventory N at $30. In July, the inventory is buying and selling at $35. The investor is proud of the unrealized achieve of $5 per share however is anxious that the achieve could possibly be worn out in a single dangerous day. The investor needs to maintain the inventory a minimum of till September, although, with a purpose to obtain an upcoming dividend cost.

To hedge the lengthy place, the investor sells a $35 September SSF contract. Whether or not the inventory rises or falls, the investor has locked within the $5-per-share achieve. In August, the investor sells the inventory on the market value and buys again the SSF contract.