Introduces new difficulty setting, free technology slots, increased stat bonuses and more

No Man’s Sky lately acquired one other main replace with Waypoint. The brand new patch introduced a number of new options, just like the auto-save choice and Commerce Rocket, and overhauled present features like stock. Good day Video games lately pushed patch 4.04 that brings a lot of fixes “from first few days of Wapoint.”

Main updates reminiscent of Waypoint have an opportunity of arriving with plenty of bugs and glitches that require consideration from the builders. They’re slowly mounted over the following few patches and 4.04 is one such.

Within the newest hotfix, Good day Video games introduced that gamers upgrading their save to Waypoint, or those that have already upgraded their save, will get an extra free know-how slots. There may be additionally a brand new issue setting in place permitting gamers to lock themselves from making any additional issue settings adjustments. As soon as toggled on, this setting shall be everlasting.

No Man’s Sky patch 4.04 additionally brings a plethora of stat bonuses and fixes to a bundle of points that gamers have reported. With out additional delay, this is a take a look at the official patch notes for No Man’s Sky in 4.04.

No Man’s Sky patch 4.04 official notes

Hotfix 4.04 is out now on PC and different platforms quickly to observe Containing a tons of fixes from first few days of Waypoint 🏻, and in addition already beginning to see a bunch of enhancements primarily based on early suggestions nomanssky.com/2022/10/waypoi… Hotfix 4.04 is out now on PC and different platforms quickly to followContaining a tons of fixes from first few days of Waypoint 💪🏻, and in addition already beginning to see a bunch of enhancements primarily based on early suggestions 🙏nomanssky.com/2022/10/waypoi… https://t.co/Z9Me6AiZhw

Bug fixes

Gamers upgrading their save to Waypoint at the moment are awarded further free know-how slots (this repair may even apply to gamers who’ve already upgraded their save to Waypoint).

A brand new issue setting has been added which permits gamers to lock themselves out of any additional issue settings adjustments. As soon as enabled, this motion is everlasting.

The photon cannon can now be deleted from the ship stock, offering at the least one different weapon is put in.

The power of starship specialisation bonuses have been elevated, in order that higher-grade ships obtain better inherent bonuses to their stats. This scales steeply with each class and ship specialisation, in order that eg the Explorer class ships can have considerably additional warp ranges.

In addition to injury, protect and warp bonuses, starships now even have an inherent agility-based stat, which advantages all maneuverability upgrades in the identical means as the opposite specialisation stats have an effect on their related upgrades.

Stat bonuses on procedural jetpack upgrades have been elevated.

Stat bonuses on procedural hazard safety upgrades have been elevated.

Stat bonuses on procedural pulse engine upgrades have been elevated.

Stat bonuses on procedural hyperdrive upgrades have been elevated.

Fastened a problem that might trigger damaged tech to completely block some stock slots.

Considerably decreased the probability of incoming injury to interrupt a chunk of know-how whereas the Exosuit shields are charged.

The drop charge of Spawning Sacs retrieved by the residing frigate from fleet expeditions has been elevated.

The “Beginning Slots” issue setting now provides further stock slots in addition to further companion and squadron slots.

Added a affirm button to the “Delete Base” choice when interacting with the Base Pc.

Hazard Safety now notes on the HUD when it’s critically broken.

Fastened a problem that prevented gamers from loading their handbook save in Permadeath.

Fastened a problem that brought about the Neutron Cannon to deal almost no injury.

Fastened a problem that might depart some gamers floating in area when reloading their save.

Fastened a problem that prevented the proper charging of Exocraft know-how.

Fastened a problem that prevented gamers with very giant inventories from seeing all their objects when transferring to a different stock, reminiscent of a storage container.

Fastened a problem that might trigger improbably giant numbers of Sentinels to spawn at participant settlements particularly multiplayer eventualities.

Fastened a problem that brought about missions to fail to recognise when Exocraft know-how was appropriately charged.

Fastened a problem that brought about some objects (reminiscent of projectile ammunition) to construct the mistaken quantity when first crafted.

Fastened a problem that might trigger freighters to be lacking their hyperdrive after buy.

Fastened plenty of clashes between altering stock tabs and altering stack sizes.

Fastened plenty of points the place completely different popups would take the identical scrolling enter.

Fastened a problem that prevented altering tabs within the freighter stock whereas hovering over an empty slot.

Fastened a problem that might strand gamers on the area station in the event that they managed to dock with a damaged pulse engine.

Fastened a problem that allowed gamers to salvage their solely operational starship.

Fastened a problem that prevented know-how attachments from showing on Exocraft.

When reporting a base, the proprietor’s title is now extra clearly displayed within the UI.

Fastened a problem that might trigger some newly acquired stock objects to be visually lacking from the principle stock.

Fastened plenty of points the place previous Cargo slots had been seen within the UI, reminiscent of when viewing ships by way of the Evaluation Visor.

Fastened a problem that might stop giant inventories from being absolutely displayed in some circumstances (reminiscent of when utilizing storage containers).

Fastened a problem that might trigger duplicate hyperdrives to be present in crashed and NPC ships through the tutorial.

Fastened a problem that brought about Livestock Unit to show too few stock slots within the UI.

Fastened a problem that brought about critically broken Hazard Safety to seem to grow to be recharged and useful when sitting within the starship.

Fastened a problem that might trigger starship salvage to return an invalid worth for the ship.

Fastened plenty of visible points with stock slot unlocking.

Fastened plenty of points that brought about Journey Milestone steerage missions to finish too early.

Fastened a problem that might stop bases from appropriately importing.

The visible high quality of stars has been improved when utilizing TAA and FSR 2.0.

Fastened a problem that prevented FSR 2.0 from being enabled whereas utilizing HDR.

Fastened plenty of rendering points with particle results.

Optimised the rendering of plenty of particle results.

Optimised star and sky rendering.

Fastened plenty of visible points with freighter engines.

Improved the Commerce Rocket engine results.

Fastened a problem that might trigger volcanoes to come out of existence.

The visible results for the ultimate Atlas Station of the Artemis path have been improved.

Improved the textual content displayed when viewing cooking objects within the catalogue.

Fastened a problem that brought about predatory fish to maneuver too slowly.

Fastened plenty of textual content scrolling points within the information portal.

Fastened a PlayStation 5 crash.

Fastened an Xbox Collection S/X crash associated to the file system.

Fastened an inventory-related crash that might happen when loading the sport.

Fastened a memory-related crash on PlayStation 5.

Fastened plenty of networking points.

Fastened a reminiscence difficulty associated to squadron icon rendering.

Fastened a crash associated to Multi-Instrument rendering.

Fastened a crashed associated to the recipe web page throughout the data portal.

Fastened a memory-related crash on all platforms.

Good day Video games’ weblog publish concerning the newest patch thanked No Man’s Sky gamers for taking the time to report the problems and said that they’ll proceed to concentrate to their suggestions to make the required adjustments. Gamers can elevate a ticket by submitting a bug report right here.

Edited by Angshuman Dutta



