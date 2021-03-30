Intravenous Solutions Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Key Player Analysis and Opportunity 2021 to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Intravenous Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Intravenous Solutions market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Intravenous (IV) solutions, also known as intravenous fluids, are administered to a patient to provide salt, sugar and water directly into their venous circulation. It is required when an individual is ill, going through an operation or is not in the condition to eat or drink. IV solutions and electrolytes are mainly used for fluid resuscitation, routine maintenance, replacement, and redistribution. Nowadays, intravenous drugs, nutrition and fluids have become an integral part of modern therapy.

Global Intravenous Solutions Market Trends:

Over the past few years, the prevalence of hectic work schedules and unhealthy lifestyles has increased across the globe. The consequent decline in physical activity and proper nutrition has led to a rise in the incidences of chronic diseases, which in turn has boosted the demand for intravenous solutions. Besides, there has been significant growth in the production of IV fluids, particularly in developed countries. For instance, it was reported that due to the shortage of IV saline, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other market players have been making efforts to mitigate the crisis. In line with this, the US-based marketing and technology company, Merge, partnered with the innovative medical products and services provider, B. Braun Medical, to introduce the ‘Solutions for Life’ omnichannel campaign in May 2019. This initiative is aimed to ensure a consistent supply of IV solutions, approved by the US FDA, across the country. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global intravenous solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

Market Breakup:

The report has bifurcated the market according to the type into partial parenteral nutrition and total parenteral nutrition. Currently, total parental nutrition is the most preferred type of IV solutions.

Based on the nutrients, the market has been segmented as amino acids, carbohydrates, salts and electrolytes, minerals, and vitamins. Amongst these, amino acids represent the largest segment.

On the geographical front, North America is the leading market for intravenous solutions with the majority of the total market share. The growth is led by the rapid expansion of production capacities in the US due to a shortage of IV fluids. Other major regions include Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Ajinomoto, B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter International Inc., Grifols S.A., and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

