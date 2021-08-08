Intravenous infusion pump market analysis reveals impressive growth over next 5 years

An intravenous infusion pump is a device that delivers fluids and medications directly into the circulatory system through a needle or catheter. These medications can be anything from chemotherapy drugs to antibiotics and pain relievers.

The intravenous infusion pump is used in many different applications, but the most common are with chemotherapy drugs and antibiotics.

It is also used to deliver painkillers, such as morphine, directly to a patient through an IV drip. This process allows doctors and nurses to keep the patient free from the side effects of morphine or other strong pain relievers when administering them.

There are three different types of pump that can be used in a hospital setting; roller pumps, peristaltic pumps and piston pumps.

Roller pumps are the most simple of the three. It is a rubber roll that has two moving parts, a needle with an opening to deliver medication and a syringe inside of it filled with fluid. The roller pump can have one or two needles on top depending on how many medications need to be infused at the same time. The first needle is for the medication that needs to be infused and a second needle can be used for fluids or medications such as antibiotics, saline, or any other liquid. The fluid flows through the tubes from one needle to another until it reaches the patient.

Peristaltic pumps are also a common type of infusion pump. This type of pump uses a tube that is surrounded by rollers. It has two needles on the top, one for delivering medication and another needle to deliver fluids or medications. The rolled tube pushes against the internal syringe, forcing it to move forward with its contents. After a small amount of fluid or medication enters the tube around the roller, the tube moves back to its original position. The liquid or medication than continues through the roller until it reaches the needles on top of it. The process is repeated over and over again with the same syringe, delivering fluid or medications into a patient intravenously as fast as needed.

Piston pumps are also similar to peristaltic pumps, but they move in a different manner. The difference is that with a peristaltic pump, the syringe moves around the tube while in a piston pump, the needles pierce through it over and over again to deliver medication or fluids into the patient. Piston pumps are typically run with electricity and contain their own programmable software.

Some of the major companies that manufacture the intravenous infusion pump are the following:

Via Infusion Systems Inc.

Omnicell Incorporated

Innovative Medical Devices, LLC (MFI)

Charnley Industries

If Your Pumps, Inc.

Kendall Healthcare Products Company

The global intravenous infusion pump market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2021. The demand for this product has been increasing with the advancement in healthcare infrastructure and treatments. Factors such as the need to administer drugs and other fluids, increase in geriatric population, and an increase in hospital bed patients are some of the factors driving this market growth. Additionally, factors such as improved accuracy and easy use are also contributing towards this market growth.