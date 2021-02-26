Intravenous Dressings Market 2020 – Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecast up to 2027 | Medline International B.V., 3M, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Smith & Nephew

Intravenous Dressings Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

Intravenous is used for delivery of medication and fluid, blood transfusions, and others in patients. It is used in patients for fluid replacement, to maintain electrolyte balance, or in patients with physical debility, and unconscious patients. Intravenous dressing offers quick fixation dressing to secure intravenous Cannula, intramuscular dressings, and other percutaneous devices to the skin. Intravenous dressings are transparent or translucent dressing made of adhesive material, and polyurethane collated films, which prevents bacterial infection at the injection site and also prevents moisture buildup to protect against dust and germs.

Competitive Landscape Intravenous Dressings Market:

Medline International B.V.

3M

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

Smith & Nephew

Shandong Dermcosy Medical Co., Ltd.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB.

Datt Mediproducts Pvt. Ltd.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Cardinal Health.

The market is categorized based on the product, application, and end user. Based on the product, the market is segmented as transparent and translucent. Based on the application, the segmentation of the market is into reusable and disposable. Based on end user, the segmentation of the market is into hospitals, clinics, and others.

The intravenous dressings market has shown a significant evolution over the forecast period. The rise of the intravenous dressings market is driven by the rising incidences of infections such as central line-associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI), catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI), and other infections. For instance, according to the data published in National Healthcare Safety Network Bloodstream Infection Surveillance in March 2018, around 30,000 CLABSI cases are reported every year in the U.S. CLABSI can prolong the hospital stay, which can increase the cost burden on patients and also may lead to mortality. Thus, the rising number of infections caused due to intravenous cannulas and catheters is expected to boost the intravenous dressings market. Moreover, in September 2016, Becton, Dickinson and Company and Vancive Medical Technologies entered into a collaboration to launch a line of ChloraShield I.V. dressings developed for vascular access dressing and enhancing patient care.

