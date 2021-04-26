Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Industry Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Players, Product Scope, Regional Demand, COVID-19 Impacts and 2027 Forecast
Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market
Intravascular Ultrasound Market is anticipated to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period as a consequence of rising prevalence of chronic diseases like coronary artery disease and myocardial infection.
Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) is a medical imaging methodology using a specially designed catheter with miniaturized ultrasound probe attached to the distal end. The proximal end of the catheter is attached to computerized ultrasound equipment. It allows application of ultrasonic technology to visualize the blood vessels internally through surrounding blood column.
Foremost key players operating in the global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices market include:
Siemens
Boston Scientific
Toshiba
GE
Volcano Therapeutics
Philips
Segmentation on the Basis of Application:
IVUS coronary diagnostic market
IVUS coronary intervention market
IVUS coronary research market
IVUS non-coronary /peripheral applications market
Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market: Type Outlook
IVUS Consoles
IVUS Catheters
IVUS Accessories market ( pullback devices, guidewires, others)
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market in Major Countries
7 North America Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others
Target Audience for this Report
– Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices manufacturers
– Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices traders, distributors, and suppliers
– Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices industry associations
– Product managers, Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
– Research & Clinical Laboratories
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
