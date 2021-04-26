Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Industry Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Players, Product Scope, Regional Demand, COVID-19 Impacts and 2027 Forecast

Latest market research report on Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices market.

Intravascular Ultrasound Market is anticipated to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period as a consequence of rising prevalence of chronic diseases like coronary artery disease and myocardial infection.

Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) is a medical imaging methodology using a specially designed catheter with miniaturized ultrasound probe attached to the distal end. The proximal end of the catheter is attached to computerized ultrasound equipment. It allows application of ultrasonic technology to visualize the blood vessels internally through surrounding blood column.

Foremost key players operating in the global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices market include:

Siemens

Boston Scientific

Toshiba

GE

Volcano Therapeutics

Philips

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

IVUS coronary diagnostic market

IVUS coronary intervention market

IVUS coronary research market

IVUS non-coronary /peripheral applications market

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market: Type Outlook

IVUS Consoles

IVUS Catheters

IVUS Accessories market ( pullback devices, guidewires, others)

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market in Major Countries

7 North America Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others

