Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Market Will Be $ 1,662.0 Million In 2027, Registering A CAGR of 7.2% From 2019 to 2027, during COVID-19 Pandemic

According to a study of Research Dive, intrathecal drug delivery system market forecast shall surpass $1662 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2027.

Intrathecal drugs delivery (IDD) system plays the important role in the treatments of intractable (uncontrollable) pain. IDD system utilized for selected patients which are associated with major reduction in quality of health and that have not options of other treatment. This treatment requires highly specialized team for ensuring appropriate selection along with the safety criteria.

IDD enables therapist to formulate individualized treatment regimens which can provide improved analgesia with small doses coupled with fewer adverse effects over opioid-based therapies.

The major factors that boost the global intrathecal drug delivery system market growth are rising demand for intrathecal drug delivery system for cancer pain. In addition, surge in cost-effective cancer pain treatment using such systems are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, complications of ITDD systems hamper the growth of the intrathecal drug delivery system market.

Externalized and Connected with a pump holds the highest market share amongst the product type segment and is expected to register revenue of $1,358.6 million during the forecast period 2020-2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%. Externalized and connected with a pump is used in situations wherein there’s frequent need of change of catheter such as those who are suffering from cancer. They are in trend as they are cost effective compared to fully implanted systems.

These pumps have proved to be very effective for cancer pain and have been use since the last 3-4 decades and they are still in use as fully implanted systems are still in R&D phase and are not use in major developing countries.

Amongst the Application segment, Spasticity Management for intrathecal drug delivery system market size, generating revenue of $635.1 million in 2018, and is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.1% registering revenue of $1,140.2 million by 2027. ITDD devices are mostly used for spasticity management and with advent of programmable system the spasticity can be managed by controlling the flow of drug delivery. They are majorly used in European countries like Belgium, Germany, UK and others. These systems have opportunities in the developing countries wherein the spasticity problems are more pronounced.

North America has the highest Intrathecal drug delivery system market share globally and is expected to register revenue of $695.9 million growing at a healthy rate of 7.4% over the forecast period. Due to ease usage which signifies better control and long lasting nature of the Intrathecal devices North America market has highest market share for implanted Intrathecal drug device Therefore, it is one of the significant factor for growth of Intrathecal drug devices market.

U.S, hold the majority of the share of the North America market and it is one of the leading countries globally. Companies are spending heavily on research & Development activities, in order to provide innovative and effective pain management solution thereby driving the growth of Intrathecal Drug delivery systems in the country.

Prominent players in Intrathecal Drug Delivery Systems are Medtronic plc is one of the potential manufacturers of programmable intrathecal drug Delivery Systems has successfully launched the Medtronic SynchroMed II (drug infusion pump), which is utilized to deliver drug into a patient’s body. The pump is used together with a catheter to deliver a specific drug to the patient’s spinal fluid. Other major players include Flownix Medical Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, DePay Synthes, Tricumed Medizintechnik GmbH, Smiths Group Plc, Summit Medical Group, B Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson & Company and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

