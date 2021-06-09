Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market is expected to reach US$ 4,199.95 Mn by 2027 | Accurate Monitoring LLC, Computational Diagnostics, Inc, Intranerve, LLC, Inomed Medizintechnik GMBH, Medtronic Plc, Moberg Research Inc, Natus Medical Incorporated,
According to the latest study on “Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis and Forecast by Product, Source, Modality, Application, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 4,199.95 million in 2027 from US$ 2,341.92 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market, and the factors driving the market growth along with those hindering it.
For sample report click: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004076/
Based on product, the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market is segmented into system, accessories, and services. The system segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the services segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Growing demand of intraoperative neuromonitors is the key factor driving the growth of the segment. Additionally, several key players are focusing in offering intraoperative neuromonitoring services such as SpecialtyCare, Sentient Medical Systems, Medtronic, and Natus Medical and Nuvasive. These factors are likely to enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Key factors driving the growth of the intraoperative neuromonitoring market are rising incidences of neurological disorders and increasing technological advancements in the field of neuromonitoring. Moreover, increasing research activities in the nerve monitoring field are likely to have positive impact on the market in the coming years. However, lack of skilled professionals restricts the market growth.
Accurate Monitoring LLC, Computational Diagnostics, Inc, Intranerve, LLC, Inomed Medizintechnik GMBH, Medtronic Plc, Moberg Research Inc, Natus Medical Incorporated, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Nuvasive Inc, and Speciality Care are among the leading companies operating in the intraoperative neuromonitoring market.
The Report Segments Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market as Follows:
By Product
- Systems
- Accessories
- Services
By Source
- Insourced Monitoring
- Outsourced Monitoring
By Application
- Spinal Surgery
- Neurosurgery
- Vascular Surgery
- ENT Surgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Other Surgeries
By Modality
- Motor Evoked Potentials
- Somatosensory Evoked Potentials
- Electroencephalography
- Electromyography
- Brainstem Auditory Evoked Potentials
- Visual Evoked Potentials
By End User
- Hospital
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- South and Central America (SCAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here to buy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004076/