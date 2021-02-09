Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market expected to reach US$ 4,199.95 million in 2027 & grow with a CAGR of 7.6% | Key Players Analysis-Accurate Monitoring, Computational Diagnostics, Intranerve, Inomed Medizintechnik GMBH, Medtronic, Moberg Research, Natus Medical, Nihon Kohden, Nuvasive, Speciality Care etc.

The intraoperative neuromonitoring market is expected to reach US$ 4,199.95 million in 2027 from US$ 2,341.92 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Intraoperative neuromonitoring systems help in the identification of neural structures during a surgery helping the surgeons to prevent any damage to the nervous system. These systems identify any progressive threat to the nervous system and alert the surgeon prior to reaching the patients threshold for injury. The global intraoperative neuromonitoring market is driven by factors such as rising incidences of neurological disorders and increasing technological advancements in the field of neuromonitoring. However, lack of skilled professionals hampers the market growth. Additionally, increasing research activities in the nerve monitoring field is likely to create growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Rising Incidences of Neurological Disorders

The growing prevalence of neurological disorders and increasing emphasis on patient safety during complicated surgeries are driving the growth of the intraoperative neuromonitoring market. Neurological diseases encompass the brain, spine, and the nerve disorders. The neurovascular systems are dependent on the continuous supply of oxygen and nutrients. The supply of oxygen and nutrients to the brain is essential for its working. Therefore, a defect in the system can impair the function and become a life-threatening factor. Neurological complications include stroke and spinal cord ischemia. During recent years, the prevalence of neurological disorders has increased significantly. For instance, the cerebral aneurysm is one of the neurovascular diseases that is rising significantly worldwide. Nearly 30,000 people in the US suffer from brain aneurysm rupture every year.

Moreover, traumatic brain injuries have also increased worldwide, leading to brain-related fatalities. A per the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, approximately 1.7 million cases of traumatic brain injuries (TBI) occur every year in the US. Also, it costs around US$ 48-56 billion annually to the economy. There are approximately 235,000 hospitalizations for TBI every year in the US. Intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) is the only option to assess the early symptoms and conditions during emergency brain trauma. These benefits have made it mandatory in neurosurgeries.

Rising prevalence of neurological diseases is anticipated to drive the need for the IONM, in turn, increasing demand for IONM products worldwide.

Product Insights

Based on product, the intraoperative neuromonitoring market is segmented into system, accessories, and services. The system segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Systems in intraoperative monitoring are becoming a crucial factor in neurosurgery as it offers an early warning concerning motor & sensory functions during surgery, thus yielding better results by avoiding post-operative neurophysiological deficits. Moreover, the services segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

