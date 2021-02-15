Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market 2021-2027 by Top Manufacturers Analysis-Medtronic Plc, Moberg Research Inc, Natus Medical Incorporated, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Nuvasive Inc, Speciality Care etc.

The intraoperative neuromonitoring market is expected to reach US$ 4,199.95 million in 2027 from US$ 2,341.92 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The product launch and approval strategies are commonly adopted by companies to expand their global footprint and product portfolio to meet the growing consumer demand. The intraoperative neuromonitoring market players adopt the strategy of collaborations to enlarge customer base worldwide, which permits them to maintain their brand name globally.

Development policies, investment plans, cost structures, capacity are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import/export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin by regions like (North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America etc.)

Company Profiles

Accurate Monitoring LLC

Computational Diagnostics Inc

Intranerve LLC

Inomed Medizintechnik GMBH

Medtronic Plc

Moberg Research Inc

Natus Medical Incorporated

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Nuvasive Inc

Speciality Care

Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market – By Product

Systems

Accessories

Services

Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market – By Source

Insourced Monitoring

Outsourced Monitoring

Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market – By Application

Spinal Surgery

Neurosurgery

Vascular Surgery

ENT Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Other Surgeries

Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market – By Modality

Motor Evoked Potentials

Somatosensory Evoked Potentials

Electroencephalography

Electromyography

Brainstem Auditory Evoked Potentials

Visual Evoked Potentials

