Intraocular lens (IOL) is a lens implanted in the eye used to treat cataracts or myopia. The most common type of IOL is the pseudoElectronics & Softwarekic IOL. These are implanted during cataract surgery, after the cloudy crystalline lens (otherwise known as a cataract) has been removed.

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

– ALCON

– AMO (Abbott)

– Bausch + Lomb

– HOYA

– CARL Zeiss

– Ophtec

– Rayner

– STAAR

– Lenstec

– HumanOptics

– Biotech Visioncare

– Omni Lens Pvt Ltd

– Aurolab

– SAV-IOL

– Eagle Optics

– SIFI Medtech

– Physiol

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

– Non-Foldable Lenses

– Foldable Intraocular Lens

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

– Hydrophilic

– Hydrophobic

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

