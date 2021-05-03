Intraocular Lens (IOL) Pipeline Insight Market to Record a Robust Growth Rate for the COVID-19 Period

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Pipeline Insight Market Report defines the business objective to help business owners to avoid contradictory expectations. It provides you customer data along with their demands hence you can accordingly plan for the launching of the product in the market. It presents all the data about whole market scenario. With the help of prominent data provided in the Intraocular Lens (IOL) Pipeline Insight Market Report, organizations come to know about customers completely and can achieve their goal of selling products in huge quantity and getting huge profits too. Clearly setting the business goal at the beginning will surely help to avoid getting difficulties and set the business easily.

DelveInsight s, Intraocular Lens (IOL) Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape, 2021, report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline devices in Intraocular Lens (IOL) pipeline landscape. Intraocular lenses (IOL) are the medical devices which are implanted inside the eye to replace natural eye lens; so as to treat cataract or refractive errors. Growth in this market can be attributed to the rapid growth in the geriatric population and associated eye disorders, rising prevalence of eye diseases & diabetes in the overall population across the globe, technological advancements in intraocular lenses, and increasing government initiatives to control and treat blindness caused by cataract. This report provides a detailed study of the emerging Intraocular Lens (IOL) devices along with competitive landscape to help better understand the emerging Intraocular Lens (IOL) devices.

Geography Covered

Global coverage

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Overview

Intraocular Lens (IOL): Understanding

These lenses can be used as an alternative or adjunct to corneal astigmatic incisions for correcting preexisting astigmatism in patients with cataracts. They are a particularly attractive option in those cases where limbal-relaxing incisions are not powerful or predictable enough. Other lenses may correct astigmatism in addition to spherical refractive errors in patients. An intraocular lens implant, or IOL, is a transparent plastic implant and is around one third the size of a dime. Several different forms exists:

Monofocal IOL: This is the most common, this implant stays focused at one fixed distance.

Multifocal implant: Like glasses with bifocal or progressive lenses, this lens has areas that help see things at different distances. It could take several months for brain to adapt so vision seems natural. It can sometimes cause more halos or glare around lights than a monofocal lens.

Accommodating IOL: This flexible option acts more like natural lens and focuses at more than one distance. It makes less likely to need reading glasses.

Toric IOL: if a cornea that’s more football-shaped than round or have astigmatism, this lens lessens astigmatism so won’t need glasses to correct it after surgery.

How does an Intraocular Lens (IOL) work

A specifically engineered artificial lens called the intraocular lens, is inserted into the eye at the time of eye surgery to take the place of the clouded human lens. It is permanently fixated inside the eye, unlike a contact lens.

The IOL is permanent because it is made of a substance that is fully translucent that can never cloud. Once in place, it won’t move, because there are no moving parts in the lens that could wear out over time, unlike an artificial joint or heart valve.

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Devices Competitive Assessment

This segment of the Intraocular Lens (IOL) report encloses its detailed analysis of various pipeline devices which include product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities including pipeline territories, regulatory paths and estimated approval dates and the latest news and press releases. The report also provides list of major players involved in the pipeline product development.

Product Type

Intraocular Lens (IOL) can divided based on Types Monofocal Intraocular Lens, Premium Intraocular Lens, Toric Intraocular Lens, Multifocal Intraocular Lens, Accommodating Intraocular Lens and Others- are covered in this report.

Product Material

Intraocular Lens (IOL) can be divided based on Material type Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), Silicone and Hydrophobic Acrylic.

Major Players in Intraocular Lens (IOL)

There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the products for Intraocular Lens (IOL).

Trifocal Intraocular Lens Isatis TF: Cutting Edge SAS

The product is currently undergoing a multicentric, controlled, prospective, open-label clinical study whereby patients undergoing routine cataract surgery will have bilateral implantation of hydrophobic acrylic refractive trifocal intraocular lenses (Isatis TF) or the monofocal control device Isatis. The device under investigation is a hydrophobic acrylic trifocal intraocular lens (IOL). The study is estimated to be complete by December 2021.

Phakic Implantable Collamer Lens: Staar Surgical Company

The lens is under investigational study. The objective of the study is to evaluate the safety, and to collect supportive data on effectiveness of the EVO/EVO+ Visian Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL) on patients diagnosed with myopia or myopia with astigmatism. This study will be conducted at up to 20 clinical sites in the United States by surgeons qualified by training and experience to implant STAAR ICLs.

Further product details are provided in the report ..

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Competitive Benchmarking

This segment of the reports provides analysis of the pipeline report to give a clear understanding of the comparative analysis.

The analysis is based on

Brand Positioning of Leading companies

Application

Industry Collaborations

Intraocular Lens (IOL): Commercialization Activity

This segment of the report provides a detailed list of any commercial activity in the field of Intraocular Lens (IOL) devices ranging from collaboration, mergers and acquisition, recent breakthrough among others.

Development Activities

In September 2021, STAAR Surgical Company, a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses and companion delivery systems for the eye, announced that patient enrollment for the primary study analysis cohort of 300 subjects has been achieved in its U.S. FDA clinical trial. EVO Vision ICLs are intended to treat a wide range of refractive error, including myopia (nearsightedness) which is the need for distance vision correction.

In October 2021, Hoya Surgical Optics Announces Global Launch of CLEARlog an App designed to analyze Clinical Outcomes of Cataract and RLE Surgery. CLEARlog stands for Cataract & Lens Exchange Analysis & Register log. It is an app that allows Cataract and Refractive Lens Exchange (RLE) surgeons to quickly and efficiently record and analyze their cataract and RLE practice patterns and clinical outcomes.

Further commercial activities are provided in the report ..

Intraocular Lens (IOL): Reimbursement

US

Medicare generally does not pay for vision care, but it will cover certain medically necessary services, such as cataract surgery. Medicare covers cataract surgery that involves intraocular lens implants, which are small clear disks that help eyes focus. Although Medicare covers basic lens implants, it does not cover more advanced implants. After the surgery, Medicare will also cover one pair of glasses or contact lenses. This is an exception to Medicare coverage rules, which normally exclude eyeglasses from coverage.

Further information is provided in the report ..

Key Players

Oculentis

Hanita Lenses

SIFI S.p.A

Biotech

HOYA Corporation

STAAR SURGICAL

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

Alcon

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

