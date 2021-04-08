Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Size 2021: Growing Demand for IOL Industry Analysis, Growth, Top Company Profiles, CAGR Values and Research Development Report to 2027

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of eye diseases are some of the major factors responsible growth of global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market.

Scope of Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Reports –

Intraocular lens are artificial lens made up of plastic and generally inserted into the capsule of the lens after cataract removal. Intraocular lens usually consist of a small plastic lens with plastic side struts, called haptics, to hold the lens in place in the capsular bag inside the eye. Intraocular lens were usually made of an inflexible material (Polymethylmethacrylate) although this has largely been superseded by the use of flexible materials. The procedure can be done under local anesthesia. So during the study of Intraocular Lens, we have considered different kinds of Intraocular Lens to analyze the market.

Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market report is segmented on the basis of type, material, end user and Geography. Based on type Intraocular Lenses(IOLs) Market is classified into Monofocal IOLs, Multifocal IOLs, Blue Light filtering IOLs, Toric IOLs, Phakic IOLs , Aspheric IOLs, Accommodating IOLs and Others. On the basis of Material Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market is classified into Hydrophobic Acrylic, Silicon, PMMA (Polymethylmethacrylate) and others. On the basis of end user Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market is classified into Hospitals, Ambulatory, Eye Research Institute, Surgery Centers, and Ophthalmology Clinics.

The regions covered in Global Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Global Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market sub divided in to U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players forGlobal Intraocular Lens (IOL)Market Reports –

GlobalIntraocular Lens (IOL)Marketreports covers prominent players likeAbbott Medical Optics, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Johnson & Johnson, Alcon, Inc., Eyekon Medical, Inc., Lenstec, Inc., STAAR Surgical Company , Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited, HumanOptics AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Calhoun Vision, Inc., Hoya Corporation.

Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Dynamics –

Increasing incidence of ophthalmic and ocular conditions, risk of cataract among diabetic patients are drivers for growth of Global Intraocular Market. So there is need of good future planning for eye care services. Other factors which are driving the intraocular lens market are like risk of ocular complications such as diabetic retinopathy, cataract, diabetic papillopathy, glaucoma and ocular surface diseases among the diabetic patients. However, high cost of lens implants such as USD 1500 to USD 3000 per eye and lack of reimbursement and post-operative complications such as refractive errors are factors that are hindering the growth of intraocular lens market. The opportunities for global intraocular lens market includes upcoming advance technologies of micro-incision cataract surgery & femtosecond lasers and Increasing technological advancements in this field such as micro-incision cataract surgery (MICS) is are expected to develop opportunities for global intraocular lens market in the coming future, for instance MICS favors the use of fluidics, reducing the use of phacoemulsification power and multi-distance vision capabilities.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Monofocal Intraocular Lenses

Multifocal Intraocular Lenses

Blue Light Filtering Intraocular Lenses

Toric Intraocular Lenses

Phakic Intraocular Lenses

Aspheric Intraocular Lenses

Accommodating Intraocular Lenses

Others

By Material

Hydrophobic Acrylic

Silicon

PMMA (Polymethylmethacrylate)

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory

Eye Research Institute

Surgery Centres

Ophthalmology Clinics

Others

By Region

North America U.S Canada

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



