Intramedullary Nails Market Size to Surge Vigorously during the Forecast Period

Intramedullary Nails Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global intramedullary nails market was valued at US$ 0.73 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2020 to 2030. Intramedullary fixation is valuable and appropriate for majority of fractures. With newer nail designs and attention to technique, nailing can be extended to both proximal and distal extra articular fractures. One potential complication of intramedullary nailing after a fracture is bone malrotation, where the broken bone is fixated out of alignment and heals incorrectly, causing a rotated limb. In terms of type, the global intramedullary nails market has been classified into long gamma nail (LGN), trochanteric femoral nail (TFN), intertroch/subtroch nail (ITST), and others.

Based on material, the global intramedullary nails market has been bifurcated into titanium and stainless steel. In terms of application, the global intramedullary nails market has been divided into femoral fracture, tibial fracture, and others. Based on end user, the global intramedullary nails market has been categorized into hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers and specialty/orthopedic clinics. Increase in incidence of injuries/sports injuries and surge in geriatric population augment the global intramedullary nails market. North America dominated the global intramedullary nails market in 2019 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for intramedullary nails during the forecast period. Increase in incidence of trauma cases drives the intramedullary nails market in the region. The country’s high market share can be attributed to faster adoption of products to treat diseases and surge in geriatric population.

Increase in Incidence of Injuries/Sports Injuries to Drive Market

Increase in incidence of spinal injuries, sports injuries, and trauma across the globe is a key driver of the global intramedullary nails market. Road accidents and violence are the most common causes of spinal injuries besides slips, falls, and industrial accidents. These lead to hospitalization and permanent disability for thousands of individuals each year. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), every year, around 250,000 to 500,000 individuals suffer from spinal cord injury. Majority of these injuries is from preventable causes such as road traffic crashes, falls, or violence. The most common sports injuries include fractured wrists, hands, collarbones, and bones in the ankle and feet. Stress fractures are quite common in sports, which involve repetitive movements; long distance runners often suffer from stress fractures in the foot.

According to the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the ankle, knee, and hamstring incur the most orthopedic injuries. Ankle sprain is the single most common injury in football. The recent data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services indicated that an estimated 8.6 million sports injuries occur each year globally.

Long Gamma Nail to Dominate Global Market

In terms of type, the global intramedullary nails market has been classified into long gamma nail (LGN), trochanteric femoral nail (TFN), intertroch/subtroch nail (ITST), and others. The long gamma nail segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2019. Long gamma nail has proven to be safe and efficient implant for the treatment of pertrochanteric fractures. Its improved biomechanical characteristics has led to a significant decrease in complication rates.

Femoral Fracture to be Main Application Area

In terms of application, the global intramedullary nails market has been categorized into femoral fracture, tibial fracture, and others. The femoral fracture segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2019. Incidence of femoral shaft fractures ranges from of 9.5 to 18.9 per 100,000 globally each year. Nearly 250,000 proximal femur fractures occur in the U.S. every year. This number is anticipated to double by 2050. A study published in the Journal of Orthopedic Trauma in 2011 estimated the rate of femoral shaft fractures to be between 10 and 20 per 100,000 people annually.

Competition Landscape

Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, and Smith & Nephew are the three major companies operating in the global intramedullary nails market. The global intramedullary nails market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Stryker, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet, Smith+Nephew, Johnson & Johnson, Orthopaedic Implant Company, Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions, Aysam Ortopedi & Tibbi Cihazlar, MEDIN, a.s., and GPC Medical USA, Inc. New product development through robust R&D and mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by these players in the global intramedullary nails market.

