Intramedullary Nails Market Development Factors, Applications, Dynamics, Segments, Size And Demand Forecast Till 2027

Intramedullary Nails Market – Scope of the Report

TMR’s report on the global intramedullary nails market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides the revenue of the global intramedullary nails market for the period 2018–2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global intramedullary nails market from 2020 to 2030.

The report has been prepared after extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global intramedullary nails market.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global intramedullary nails market.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on changing competitive dynamics in the global intramedullary nails market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as entities interested in participating in the global intramedullary nails market.

The report also delves into the competition landscape of the global intramedullary nails market. Key players operating in the global intramedullary nails market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standing, recent developments, and SWOT are attributes of players in the global intramedullary nails market profiled in this report.

Key Questions Answered in Intramedullary Nails Market Report

What is the sales/revenue generated by intramedullary nails providers across all regions during the forecast period?

What are the opportunities in the global intramedullary nails market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and threats in the global market?

Which region is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which distribution channel segment is expected to generate the highest revenue globally in 2030? Which segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What are the market positions of different companies operating in the global market?

Intramedullary Nails Market – Research Objectives and Research Approach

The comprehensive report on the global intramedullary nails market begins with an overview, followed by the scope and objectives of the study. Following this, the report provides detailed explanation of the objectives behind this study, and key vendors and distributors operating in the market and regulatory scenario for approval of distribution channels.

For reading comprehensibility, the report has been compiled in a chapter-wise layout, with each section divided into smaller ones. The report comprises an exhaustive collection of graphs and tables that have been appropriately interspersed. Pictorial representation of actual and projected values of key segments is visually appealing to readers. This also allows comparison of market shares of key segments in the past and at the end of the forecast period.

The report analyzes the global intramedullary nails market in terms of type, application, material, end user, and region. Key segments under each criteria have been studied at length, and the market share for each of these at the end of 2030 has been provided. Such valuable insights enable market stakeholders to make informed business decisions for investment in the global intramedullary nails market.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Intramedullary Nails Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction & Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018–2030

5. Market Outlook

5.1. COVID-19 Pandemics Impact on Industry

5.2. Regulatory Scenario by Region/globally

5.3. Key Industry Events (products launch & approval, key merger & acquisition, etc.)

5.4. Epidemiology of Orthopedic Diseases, by Country/Sub-region

5.5. Top Players Operating in the Market

5.6. Types of IM Nails produced by Key Players

5.7. Intramedullary Nails Product/Segment Sales of Major Companies

6. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018–2030

6.2.1. Long Gamma Nail (LGN)

6.2.2. Trochanteric Femoral Nail (TFN)

6.2.3. Intertroch/Subtroch Nail (ITST)

6.2.4. Others

6.3. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type

7. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Analysis and Forecast, by Material

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Material, 2018–2030

7.2.1. Titanium

7.2.2. Stainless Steel

7.3. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Material

8. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018–2030

8.2.1. Femoral Fracture

8.2.2. Tibial Fracture

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

9. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

9.1. Introduction & Definition

9.2. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018–2030

9.2.1. Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.2.2. Specialty / Orthopedic Clinics

9.3. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user

10. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region

10.2.1. North America

10.2.2. Europe

10.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.2.4. Latin America

10.2.5. Middle East & Africa

10.3. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

11. North America Intramedullary Nails Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018–2030

11.2.1. Long Gamma Nail (LGN)

11.2.2. Trochanteric Femoral Nail (TFN)

11.2.3. Intertroch/Subtroch Nail (ITST)

11.2.4. Others

11.3. North America Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Material, 2018–2030

11.3.1. Titanium

11.3.2. Stainless Steel

11.4. North America Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018–2030

11.4.1. Femoral Fracture

11.4.2. Tibial Fracture

11.4.3. Others

11.5. North America Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018–2030

11.5.1. Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

11.5.2. Specialty / Orthopedic Clinics

11.6. North America Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country, 2018–2030

11.6.1. U.S.

11.6.2. Canada

11.7. North America Intramedullary Nails Market Attractiveness Analysis

11.7.1. By Type

11.7.2. By Material

11.7.3. By Application

11.7.4. By End-user

11.7.5. By Country

12. Europe Intramedullary Nails Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Europe Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018–2030

12.2.1. Long Gamma Nail (LGN)

12.2.2. Trochanteric Femoral Nail (TFN)

12.2.3. Intertroch/Subtroch Nail (ITST)

12.2.4. Others

12.3. Europe Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Material, 2018–2030

12.3.1. Titanium

12.3.2. Stainless Steel

12.4. Europe Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018–2030

12.4.1. Femoral Fracture

12.4.2. Tibial Fracture

12.4.3. Others

12.5. Europe Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018–2030

12.5.1. Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

12.5.2. Specialty / Orthopedic Clinics

12.6. Europe Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018–2030

12.6.1. Germany

12.6.2. U.K.

12.6.3. France

12.6.4. Spain

12.6.5. Italy

12.6.6. Rest of Europe

12.7. Europe Intramedullary Nails Market Attractiveness Analysis

12.7.1. By Type

12.7.2. By Material

12.7.3. By Application

12.7.4. By End-user

12.7.5. By Country/Sub-region

13. Asia Pacific Intramedullary Nails Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Asia Pacific Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018–2030

13.2.1. Long Gamma Nail (LGN)

13.2.2. Trochanteric Femoral Nail (TFN)

13.2.3. Intertroch/Subtroch Nail (ITST)

13.2.4. Others

13.3. Asia Pacific Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Material, 2018–2030

13.3.1. Titanium

13.3.2. Stainless Steel

13.4. Asia Pacific Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018–2030

13.4.1. Femoral Fracture

13.4.2. Tibial Fracture

13.4.3. Others

13.5. Asia Pacific Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018–2030

13.5.1. Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

13.5.2. Specialty / Orthopedic Clinics

13.6. Asia Pacific Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018–2030

13.6.1. China

13.6.2. Japan

13.6.3. India

13.6.4. Australia & New Zealand

13.6.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

13.7. Asia Pacific Intramedullary Nails Market Attractiveness Analysis

13.7.1. By Type

13.7.2. By Material

13.7.3. By Application

13.7.4. By End-user

13.7.5. By Country/Sub-region

14. Latin America Intramedullary Nails Market Analysis and Forecast

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Latin America Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018–2030

14.2.1. Long Gamma Nail (LGN)

14.2.2. Trochanteric Femoral Nail (TFN)

14.2.3. Intertroch/Subtroch Nail (ITST)

14.2.4. Others

14.3. Latin America Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Material, 2018–2030

14.3.1. Titanium

14.3.2. Stainless Steel

14.4. Latin America Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018–2030

14.4.1. Femoral Fracture

14.4.2. Tibial Fracture

14.4.3. Others

14.5. Latin America Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018–2030

14.5.1. Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

14.5.2. Specialty / Orthopedic Clinics

14.6. Latin America Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018–2030

14.6.1. Brazil

14.6.2. Mexico

14.6.3. Rest of Latin America

14.7. Latin America Intramedullary Nails Market Attractiveness Analysis

14.7.1. By Type

14.7.2. By Material

14.7.3. By Application

14.7.4. By End-user

14.7.5. By Country/Sub-region

15. Middle East & Africa Intramedullary Nails Market Analysis and Forecast

15.1. Introduction

15.2. Middle East & Africa Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018–2030

15.2.1. Long Gamma Nail (LGN)

15.2.2. Trochanteric Femoral Nail (TFN)

15.2.3. Intertroch/Subtroch Nail (ITST)

15.2.4. Others

15.3. Middle East & Africa Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Material, 2018–2030

15.3.1. Titanium

15.3.2. Stainless Steel

15.4. Middle East & Africa Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018–2030

15.4.1. Femoral Fracture

15.4.2. Tibial Fracture

15.4.3. Others

15.5. Middle East & Africa Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018–2030

15.5.1. Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

15.5.2. Specialty / Orthopedic Clinics

15.6. Middle East & Africa Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018–2030

15.6.1. GCC Countries

15.6.2. South Africa

15.6.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

15.7. Middle East & Africa Intramedullary Nails Market Attractiveness Analysis

15.7.1. By Type

15.7.2. By Material

15.7.3. By Application

15.7.4. By End-user

15.7.5. By Country/Sub-region

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Position Analysis, by Company, 2019

16.2. Company Profiles

16.2.1. Stryker

16.2.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.2.1.2. Growth Strategies

16.2.1.3. SWOT Analysis

16.2.2. B. Braun Melsungen AG

16.2.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.2.2.2. Growth Strategies

16.2.2.3. SWOT Analysis

16.2.3. Zimmer Biomet

16.2.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.2.3.2. Growth Strategies

16.2.3.3. SWOT Analysis

16.2.4. Smith+Nephew

16.2.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments)

16.2.4.2. Growth Strategies

16.2.4.3. SWOT Analysis

16.2.5. Johnson & Johnson

16.2.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.2.5.2. Growth Strategies

16.2.5.3. SWOT Analysis

16.2.6. Orthopaedic Implant Company

16.2.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments)

16.2.6.2. Growth Strategies

16.2.6.3. SWOT Analysis

16.2.7. Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

16.2.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments)

16.2.7.2. Growth Strategies

16.2.7.3. SWOT Analysis

16.2.8. Wright Medical Group N.V.

16.2.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.2.8.2. Growth Strategies

16.2.8.3. SWOT Analysis

16.2.9. Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions

16.2.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.2.9.2. Growth Strategies

16.2.9.3. SWOT Analysis

16.2.10. Aysam Ortopedi & Tibbi Cihazlar

16.2.10.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.2.10.2. Growth Strategies

16.2.10.3. SWOT Analysis

16.2.11. MEDIN, a.s.

16.2.11.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.2.11.2. Growth Strategies

16.2.11.3. SWOT Analysis

16.2.12. GPC Medical USA, Inc.

16.2.12.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.2.12.2. Growth Strategies

16.2.12.3. SWOT Analysis

Continue…

Top Trending Reports:

