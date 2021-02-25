Intramedullary Nails Market Development Factors, Applications, Dynamics, Segments, Size And Demand Forecast Till 2027
Intramedullary Nails Market – Scope of the Report
TMR’s report on the global intramedullary nails market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides the revenue of the global intramedullary nails market for the period 2018–2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global intramedullary nails market from 2020 to 2030.
The report has been prepared after extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global intramedullary nails market.
Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global intramedullary nails market.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on changing competitive dynamics in the global intramedullary nails market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as entities interested in participating in the global intramedullary nails market.
The report also delves into the competition landscape of the global intramedullary nails market. Key players operating in the global intramedullary nails market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standing, recent developments, and SWOT are attributes of players in the global intramedullary nails market profiled in this report.
Key Questions Answered in Intramedullary Nails Market Report
- What is the sales/revenue generated by intramedullary nails providers across all regions during the forecast period?
- What are the opportunities in the global intramedullary nails market?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, and threats in the global market?
- Which region is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
- Which distribution channel segment is expected to generate the highest revenue globally in 2030? Which segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?
- What are the market positions of different companies operating in the global market?
Intramedullary Nails Market – Research Objectives and Research Approach
The comprehensive report on the global intramedullary nails market begins with an overview, followed by the scope and objectives of the study. Following this, the report provides detailed explanation of the objectives behind this study, and key vendors and distributors operating in the market and regulatory scenario for approval of distribution channels.
For reading comprehensibility, the report has been compiled in a chapter-wise layout, with each section divided into smaller ones. The report comprises an exhaustive collection of graphs and tables that have been appropriately interspersed. Pictorial representation of actual and projected values of key segments is visually appealing to readers. This also allows comparison of market shares of key segments in the past and at the end of the forecast period.
The report analyzes the global intramedullary nails market in terms of type, application, material, end user, and region. Key segments under each criteria have been studied at length, and the market share for each of these at the end of 2030 has been provided. Such valuable insights enable market stakeholders to make informed business decisions for investment in the global intramedullary nails market.
Table of Content
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Intramedullary Nails Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction & Overview
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.3. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018–2030
5. Market Outlook
5.1. COVID-19 Pandemics Impact on Industry
5.2. Regulatory Scenario by Region/globally
5.3. Key Industry Events (products launch & approval, key merger & acquisition, etc.)
5.4. Epidemiology of Orthopedic Diseases, by Country/Sub-region
5.5. Top Players Operating in the Market
5.6. Types of IM Nails produced by Key Players
5.7. Intramedullary Nails Product/Segment Sales of Major Companies
6. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018–2030
6.2.1. Long Gamma Nail (LGN)
6.2.2. Trochanteric Femoral Nail (TFN)
6.2.3. Intertroch/Subtroch Nail (ITST)
6.2.4. Others
6.3. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type
7. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Analysis and Forecast, by Material
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Material, 2018–2030
7.2.1. Titanium
7.2.2. Stainless Steel
7.3. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Material
8. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application
8.1. Introduction & Definition
8.2. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018–2030
8.2.1. Femoral Fracture
8.2.2. Tibial Fracture
8.2.3. Others
8.3. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application
9. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user
9.1. Introduction & Definition
9.2. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018–2030
9.2.1. Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers
9.2.2. Specialty / Orthopedic Clinics
9.3. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user
10. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
10.1. Key Findings
10.2. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region
10.2.1. North America
10.2.2. Europe
10.2.3. Asia Pacific
10.2.4. Latin America
10.2.5. Middle East & Africa
10.3. Global Intramedullary Nails Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
11. North America Intramedullary Nails Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Introduction
11.2. North America Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018–2030
11.2.1. Long Gamma Nail (LGN)
11.2.2. Trochanteric Femoral Nail (TFN)
11.2.3. Intertroch/Subtroch Nail (ITST)
11.2.4. Others
11.3. North America Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Material, 2018–2030
11.3.1. Titanium
11.3.2. Stainless Steel
11.4. North America Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018–2030
11.4.1. Femoral Fracture
11.4.2. Tibial Fracture
11.4.3. Others
11.5. North America Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018–2030
11.5.1. Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers
11.5.2. Specialty / Orthopedic Clinics
11.6. North America Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country, 2018–2030
11.6.1. U.S.
11.6.2. Canada
11.7. North America Intramedullary Nails Market Attractiveness Analysis
11.7.1. By Type
11.7.2. By Material
11.7.3. By Application
11.7.4. By End-user
11.7.5. By Country
12. Europe Intramedullary Nails Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Europe Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018–2030
12.2.1. Long Gamma Nail (LGN)
12.2.2. Trochanteric Femoral Nail (TFN)
12.2.3. Intertroch/Subtroch Nail (ITST)
12.2.4. Others
12.3. Europe Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Material, 2018–2030
12.3.1. Titanium
12.3.2. Stainless Steel
12.4. Europe Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018–2030
12.4.1. Femoral Fracture
12.4.2. Tibial Fracture
12.4.3. Others
12.5. Europe Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018–2030
12.5.1. Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers
12.5.2. Specialty / Orthopedic Clinics
12.6. Europe Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018–2030
12.6.1. Germany
12.6.2. U.K.
12.6.3. France
12.6.4. Spain
12.6.5. Italy
12.6.6. Rest of Europe
12.7. Europe Intramedullary Nails Market Attractiveness Analysis
12.7.1. By Type
12.7.2. By Material
12.7.3. By Application
12.7.4. By End-user
12.7.5. By Country/Sub-region
13. Asia Pacific Intramedullary Nails Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Asia Pacific Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018–2030
13.2.1. Long Gamma Nail (LGN)
13.2.2. Trochanteric Femoral Nail (TFN)
13.2.3. Intertroch/Subtroch Nail (ITST)
13.2.4. Others
13.3. Asia Pacific Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Material, 2018–2030
13.3.1. Titanium
13.3.2. Stainless Steel
13.4. Asia Pacific Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018–2030
13.4.1. Femoral Fracture
13.4.2. Tibial Fracture
13.4.3. Others
13.5. Asia Pacific Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018–2030
13.5.1. Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers
13.5.2. Specialty / Orthopedic Clinics
13.6. Asia Pacific Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018–2030
13.6.1. China
13.6.2. Japan
13.6.3. India
13.6.4. Australia & New Zealand
13.6.5. Rest of Asia Pacific
13.7. Asia Pacific Intramedullary Nails Market Attractiveness Analysis
13.7.1. By Type
13.7.2. By Material
13.7.3. By Application
13.7.4. By End-user
13.7.5. By Country/Sub-region
14. Latin America Intramedullary Nails Market Analysis and Forecast
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Latin America Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018–2030
14.2.1. Long Gamma Nail (LGN)
14.2.2. Trochanteric Femoral Nail (TFN)
14.2.3. Intertroch/Subtroch Nail (ITST)
14.2.4. Others
14.3. Latin America Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Material, 2018–2030
14.3.1. Titanium
14.3.2. Stainless Steel
14.4. Latin America Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018–2030
14.4.1. Femoral Fracture
14.4.2. Tibial Fracture
14.4.3. Others
14.5. Latin America Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018–2030
14.5.1. Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers
14.5.2. Specialty / Orthopedic Clinics
14.6. Latin America Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018–2030
14.6.1. Brazil
14.6.2. Mexico
14.6.3. Rest of Latin America
14.7. Latin America Intramedullary Nails Market Attractiveness Analysis
14.7.1. By Type
14.7.2. By Material
14.7.3. By Application
14.7.4. By End-user
14.7.5. By Country/Sub-region
15. Middle East & Africa Intramedullary Nails Market Analysis and Forecast
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Middle East & Africa Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018–2030
15.2.1. Long Gamma Nail (LGN)
15.2.2. Trochanteric Femoral Nail (TFN)
15.2.3. Intertroch/Subtroch Nail (ITST)
15.2.4. Others
15.3. Middle East & Africa Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Material, 2018–2030
15.3.1. Titanium
15.3.2. Stainless Steel
15.4. Middle East & Africa Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018–2030
15.4.1. Femoral Fracture
15.4.2. Tibial Fracture
15.4.3. Others
15.5. Middle East & Africa Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018–2030
15.5.1. Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers
15.5.2. Specialty / Orthopedic Clinics
15.6. Middle East & Africa Intramedullary Nails Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018–2030
15.6.1. GCC Countries
15.6.2. South Africa
15.6.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa
15.7. Middle East & Africa Intramedullary Nails Market Attractiveness Analysis
15.7.1. By Type
15.7.2. By Material
15.7.3. By Application
15.7.4. By End-user
15.7.5. By Country/Sub-region
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Position Analysis, by Company, 2019
16.2. Company Profiles
16.2.1. Stryker
16.2.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.2.1.2. Growth Strategies
16.2.1.3. SWOT Analysis
16.2.2. B. Braun Melsungen AG
16.2.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.2.2.2. Growth Strategies
16.2.2.3. SWOT Analysis
16.2.3. Zimmer Biomet
16.2.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.2.3.2. Growth Strategies
16.2.3.3. SWOT Analysis
16.2.4. Smith+Nephew
16.2.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments)
16.2.4.2. Growth Strategies
16.2.4.3. SWOT Analysis
16.2.5. Johnson & Johnson
16.2.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.2.5.2. Growth Strategies
16.2.5.3. SWOT Analysis
16.2.6. Orthopaedic Implant Company
16.2.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments)
16.2.6.2. Growth Strategies
16.2.6.3. SWOT Analysis
16.2.7. Orthofix Holdings, Inc.
16.2.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments)
16.2.7.2. Growth Strategies
16.2.7.3. SWOT Analysis
16.2.8. Wright Medical Group N.V.
16.2.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.2.8.2. Growth Strategies
16.2.8.3. SWOT Analysis
16.2.9. Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions
16.2.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.2.9.2. Growth Strategies
16.2.9.3. SWOT Analysis
16.2.10. Aysam Ortopedi & Tibbi Cihazlar
16.2.10.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.2.10.2. Growth Strategies
16.2.10.3. SWOT Analysis
16.2.11. MEDIN, a.s.
16.2.11.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.2.11.2. Growth Strategies
16.2.11.3. SWOT Analysis
16.2.12. GPC Medical USA, Inc.
16.2.12.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.2.12.2. Growth Strategies
16.2.12.3. SWOT Analysis
Continue…
