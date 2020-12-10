Intragastric Balloons Market: Revenue Analysis Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Intragastric Balloons Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global intragastric balloons market size reached strong growth in 2019.

The rising obesity rate across the globe represents the primary factor impelling the growth of the intragastric balloons market. This can be attributed to sedentary and unhealthy lifestyles, which have compelled individuals to opt for various medically certified weight-loss procedures, including intragastric balloons. These devices also serve as an effective non-surgical alternative for weight-loss as they are inserted orally and do not require any incisions on the body. This represents another driver for the market. Moreover, technological advancements and product innovations in the field of medical sciences have helped manufacturers in introducing intragastric balloons with adjustable gas/saline volumes. This is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.

Intragastric balloons are inflatable balloons that are made up of soft biocompatible silicone materials filled with sterile saline solutions or gas. They are placed inside the stomach walls through minimally invasive surgery or non-surgical endoscopic procedure. This procedure helps in losing weight as it restricts the amount of food stored in the stomach, which provides an early feeling of satiety.

Breakup by Product:

Single Intra Gastric Balloon

Double Intra Gastric Balloon

Triple Intra Gastric Balloon

Breakup by Filling Material:

Saline Filling

Gas Filling

Breakup by Implanting Procedure:

Surgical

Non-Surgical

Breakup by Application:

Obesity

Diabetes

Diet Control

Weight-Loss

Pre-Operative Weight Reduction

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being:

Apollo Endosurgery

Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

ReShape Medical Inc.

Medicone

Medsil

Allurion Technologies Inc.

Helioscopie

Spatz Fgia Inc.

PlenSat

Districlass Medical SA

Endalis

Lexel SRL

Silimed Inc.

Shandong Institute of Medical Instruments

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

