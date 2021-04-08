Intragastric Balloon Market 2021-2027 Revenue Forecasts and Analysis By Spatz Fgia Inc., Silimed, Obalon Therapeutics

Gastric balloon is a medical device that is used in an endoscopic intragastrical procedure, in that procedure the inflated silicone balloon is inserted in the stomach for a span of months. This is also known as weight loss balloon that is designed to sense fullness, controls hunger, delays gastric emptying by altering gut hormones and peptides thus reducing food intake ultimately. This procedure is non-surgical, non-invasive, and requires no-incision.

Intragastric Balloon procedures are widely accepted and due to a number of factors, such as increase in the prevalence of obesity, awareness among the obese patients, and increase in the number of surgeons trained in advance surgical techniques, this market is growing at higher growth rate.

The “Global Intragastric Balloon Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Intragastric Balloon market with detailed market segmentation by Product, Filling Material and End-user. The global Intragastric Balloon market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Players Influencing the Market are

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.,

Reshape Medical Inc.,

Hélioscopie SA,

Allurion Technologies Inc.,

Spatz Fgia Inc.,

Silimed,

Obalon Therapeutics,

Medsil,

Baronova, Inc.

Endalis.

The global Intragastric Balloon market is segmented on the basis of by Product, Filling Material and End-user. The product segment includes, Single Balloon, Dual Balloon and Triple Balloon. On basis of Filling Material, the market is segmented as, Saline-filled and Gas-filled. Based on End-user the market is classified as, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics.

The Intragastric Balloon Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global intragastric balloon market based on product, filling material and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall intragastric balloon market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Intragastric Balloon Market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The Intragastric Balloon Market report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The Intragastric Balloon Market report also includes the profiles of key Intragastric Balloon manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

