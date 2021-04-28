Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market Research Report | Industry Insights, Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast By 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global intracranial pressure monitoring market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring is used in the neurology sector to measure the pressure inside the skull. It can be performed using invasive or non-invasive techniques, where invasive procedures involve drilling a hole in the skull through a burr hole or a twist drill technique to insert the device. The device is connected with transducers to send measurements and project cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) waveform. The non-invasive methods include transcranial Doppler, tympanic membrane displacement, optic nerve sheath diameter, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and fundoscopy. Health professionals often use ICP monitors, clinical examination, and brain imaging to provide better results.

Market Trends

The rapid outburst of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has aggravated the growth of the ICP monitor since it is used to monitor patients undergoing intensive care. The increasing prevalence of traumatic brain injury (TBI), autoimmune, cardiovascular, and sleep disorders has further catalyzed the demand for ICT monitors for early and effective treatment. Furthermore, increasing government expenditures to improve the healthcare infrastructure and critical care centers is expected to bolster the need for these monitors. Several manufacturers are also emphasizing on the development of an ICP monitoring device for point-of-care treatment, which is also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

HeadSense Medical Ltd.

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

LINET Ltd.

Medtronic plc

Natus Medical Incorporated

Raumedic AG (Rehau)

Sophysa

Spiegelberg Gmbh (SHS)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, technology, monitoring type, application, end-user and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Monitors

Probes

Catheters and Kits

Other Accessories

Breakup by Technology:

Invasive External Ventricular Drainage (EVD) Microtransducer ICP Monitoring

Non-invasive Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography Tympanic Membrane Displacement Optic Nerve Sheath Diameter MRI/CT Others



Breakup by Monitoring Type:

Intraventricular

Intraparenchymal

Epidural

Others

Breakup by Application:

Traumatic Brain Injury

Intracerebral Hemorrhage

Meningitis

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Home Care

Trauma Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

