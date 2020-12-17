Intra Oral Digital Camera Market Future Scenario During Forecast Period 2020-2027

Intra Oral Digital Camera is obtained when the image receptor is positioned inside the mouth. A film or sensor is placed inside a patient’s mouth to obtain a complete picture of the oral maxillofacial region. The intraoral camera is a small camera that takes an X-ray of the tooth or gums of patients. It is useful in diagnosing dental conditions such as tooth decay and cracked teeth.
The rise in the prevalence of dental/oral diseases and demand for oral care boost the growth the global intraoral cameras market. According to the WHO, the Global Burden of Disease Study (2016) estimated that oral diseases are responsible for affecting half of the world’s population (3.58 billion people), with dental caries (tooth decay) in permanent teeth being the most prevalent condition assessed.
The intraoral digital camera market report has also identified the major vendors and distributors operating in all the major regions. This analysis and data is expected to help the market players to strengthen their market distribution channels and expand their geographical reach.
The Key Manufacturers covered in this Report:-
- Lensiora
- LED Dental
- Foshan CoreDeep Medical Apparatus
- Gendex
- DEXIS
- Dentsply Sirona Imaging
- Suni Medical Imaging
- RF Co.,Ltd.
- Qioptiq
- ImageWorks Veterinary
- Carestream Dental
- Ashtel Dental
- Claris Sota Imaging
The global Intra Oral Digital Camera market report studies the growth prospects, challenges, opportunities, risks, threats, and the trends observed in the market that can either propel or curtail the growth rate of the industry. The market factors impacting the global sector also include provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, entry barriers, and other regulatory restrictions.
Key points of Intra Oral Digital Camera Market Report–
- Intra Oral Digital Camera Market Overview and Scope
- Classification by Product Type, Market Share by Type
- Market Size Comparison by Region, by Application
- Market Status and Prospect
- Competition by Players/Suppliers, Revenue, Market Share, Growth Rate
- Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data, Price and Gross Margin
- Intra Oral Digital Camera Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Key Raw Materials Analysis, Manufacturing Process Analysis
By the Product Type, the market is primarily segmented into:
- Wireless Camera
- Corded Camera
By Applications, the market is segmented into:
- Dental Clinic
- Veterinary Hospital
- Others
