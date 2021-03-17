Interventional ENT Devices Market Estimates Showing Surprising Stability in key Business Segments

The spread of Covid-19 pandemic declined the global sales of interventional ENT devices in 2020 leading to slowdown in its market progress. Due to economic slowdown, the government lifted up all the restrictions and allowed manufacturing companies to start back their operations. In 2021, the manufacturers are focusing on delivering innovations to increase their sales.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=978

Recent Developments in Interventional ENT Devices Market

Prominent players like Sonova Holdings, Karl Storz, Olympus Corporation, Hoya Corporation, William Demant Holdings and Cochlear Limited are investing in technological developments, hiring of professionals for technical expertise, establishing research institutes & new plants, product innovations etc in 2021 to secure a larger market share.

Many latest micro hand devices and bone-anchored hearing aids are getting launched in 2021 by leading players including Stema Medizin, Sonova and Starkey Laboratories Limited to maintain healthy competition.

Segmentation

By product type

Radiofrequency headpiece

Powered surgical instrument

Ontological drill burs

ENT hand instruments

Sinus dilation devices

Nasal packing devices

Tympanostomy tubes

By end-user

Hospital

Specialty clinic

Ambulatory surgical center

Overview

The global market for interventional ENT devices is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Majority of the growth is related to the rising number of interventional ENT devices used in reported cases observed in the ENT department.

Surgical treatments are performed using interventional ENT devices in the generic market and thus there exists a high competition among local and regional players to develop products that are highly compatible and useful to majority of users.

Among the product types, the ENT hand instruments segment is expected to lead over the forecast period due to its regular use in generally all surgical procedures. Radiofrequency headpiece is expected to contribute high share as it is the most accessible channel and rather new approach to treat patient, it is highly affective for patient with snoring problem.

Request Full Report With TOC@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=978

Interventional ENT Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global interventional ENT devices market owing to high prevalence of the reported cases for ENT disorders. The market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to expansion of product offerings by the key players.

Europe is expected to have second large share in the global interventional ENT devices market throughout the forecast period due to its high-quality healthcare facilities and modern outlook for interventional ENT devices.

Key Players

The market is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global interventional ENT devices market are

Medtronic PLC

Karl STORZ GmbH & Co.

Olympus Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Acclarent Inc.

Sonova Holdings AG

Hoya Corporation

William Demant Holdings A/S

Cochlear Limited.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=978

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com