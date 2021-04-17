Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Research Report, Top Key Players, and Industry Statistics, 2020-2028

Interventional cardiology devices deliver several benefits, including reduced chances of scar occurrence, reduced surgery complexity and time, and decreased pain. Additionally, rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases result in an increase in healthcare expenditure, which in turn, is driving revenue growth of the interventional cardiology devices market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart attacks account for over USD 320.00 Billion in yearly healthcare expenditure and lost productivity, and this figure is expected to reach USD 818.00 Billion in 2030.

The Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Interventional Cardiology Devices market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. The report analyzes the Interventional Cardiology Devices market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Interventional Cardiology Devices market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Interventional Cardiology Devices business sphere and its key segments.

The study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Key players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, iVascular, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, B.Braun Melsungen, Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Biosensors International Group Ltd., and Endocor GmbH.

Emergen Research has segmented the global interventional cardiology devices market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Angioplasty Stents Angioplasty Balloons Catheters Structural Heart Devices Plaque Modification Devices Guidewires Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Interventional Cardiology Devices market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Interventional Cardiology Devices market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Interventional Cardiology Devices market during the estimated period?

What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

