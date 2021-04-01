Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Growth, Statistics, Revenue and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global interventional cardiology devices market size is expected to reach USD 26.84 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady growth of the interventional cardiology devices market can be attributed to rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases. Cardiovascular disease is the most common cause of death in the US, and is responsible for around 655,000 deaths every year. Coronary heart disease is the leading heart disease type that, in 2017, accounted for the deaths of 365,914 individuals in the US.

Among the regional markets, the interventional cardiology devices market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. This can be attributed to growing awareness about cardiovascular diseases, high deployment of advanced interventional cardiological treatments, and well-developed healthcare infrastructure in countries in the region. Additionally, robust presence of leading interventional cardiology device providers in the region is another key factor causative of steady market growth.

Key players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, iVascular, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, B.Braun Melsungen, Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Biosensors International Group Ltd., and Endocor GmbH.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Angioplasty Stents Angioplasty Balloons Catheters Structural Heart Devices Plaque Modification Devices Guidewires Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Market Dynamics: The global Interventional Cardiology Devices market research report details on the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors. Each of these factors has been elaborately discussed in the initial segment of the study.

Key Growth Prospects: The report specializes in examining the major growth prospects of the global Interventional Cardiology Devices market, such as new product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, and the progress of the key market players functioning in the market, on regional and global levels.

Key Market Highlights: The Interventional Cardiology Devices report deeply inspects factors like revenue accumulation, cost, capacity utilization rate, production capacity, production rate, consumption rate, import/export, supply/demand, gross, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. It further presents an all-inclusive study of the market growth factors and their latest trends.

Analytical Tools: The report discusses the leading market participants and their market scope, leveraging various analytical tools. Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis, are some of the analytical tools used by researchers for this market study.

Prospective Customers: The report assesses some crucial insights into service providers, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, stakeholders, and individuals, who are keen on self-studying and assessing the Interventional Cardiology Devices market.

