Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2027

Global interposer and fan-out WLP market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 31.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to increasing number of consumer electronics, telecommunication, industrial sector and with higher interconnect density and space efficiencies makes it more efficient.

Interposer are wide, extremely fast electronic interface which reroutes a connection to a different connection which can be made from silicon as well as organic materials. Fan-out WLP refers to an integrated circuit packaging technology which enhances the wafer level packaging solutions and is developed to meet the increasing demand of higher level integration.

Market Drivers:

Surge in the use of various advanced wafer level packaging technologies in sensors and MEMEs , which is a major factor fueling the growth of the market

Rise in the use of connected and wearable devices that requires a compact structure of FOWLP, will be driving the growth of the market

Modernizations in data storage devices such as flash drives, is increasing the demand for interposer and fan-out WLP

Surge in the manufacturing of smaller electronic devices such as mobile phones, gaming devices, which is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Complex redesigning and testing of the electrical chips, restricts the growth of the market

High cost involved in using the technology, hampers the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market

By Packaging Technology

Through-Silicon Vias (TSVs)

Interposers

Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging (FOWLP)

By Application

Logic

Imaging and Optoelectronics

Memory

MEMS/Sensors

LED

Power, Analog and Mixed Signal

Photonics

Radio Frequency

By End User

Automotive

Industrial Sector

Telecommunication

Military and Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Smart Technologies

Medical Devices

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Intel Corporation is revealing their packaging innovations for creating three dimensional chip packages and other solutions that put together multiple chips. This will develop the innovative technology in the market and will enable the company to expand its customer base.

In October 2016, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., has obtained new orders for fan-out wafer level packaging from qualcomm, Media Tek, and the production is set to start to meet the demand. These orders will expand the market globally and will attract new players in the market.

Competitive Analysis

Global interposer and fan-out WLP market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of interposer and fan-out WLP market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global interposer and fan-out WLP market are United Microelectronics Corporation, ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Intel Corporation, Amkor Technology, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Broadcom, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, SAMSUNG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Powertech Technology Inc., Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd., STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd., UTAC, ASTI Holdings Limited, AMETEK.Inc., LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION, VeriSilicon Limited, ALLVIA, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. among others.

Major Highlights of Interposer and Fan-Out WLP market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Interposer and Fan-Out WLP market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Interposer and Fan-Out WLP market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Interposer and Fan-Out WLP market.

