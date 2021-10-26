Internet users repeat the classico for our greatest pleasure (30 tweets)

It is the most anticipated game of the French football championship. The contrast between PSG and OM often takes place in a very tense atmosphere and always allows a lot of ink to flow in the printing press.

In the capital we are used to the success since the Qatari investors came to power. And this year the line of scrimmage has been all the more dangerous since Messi’s arrival this summer. But there are arguments in Marseille.

A Messi who is stuck on the wing, then martyred by Payet, red card for Hakimi, little inspiration in the attack, here is a very lousy game in which only the march of the Marseille supporter on the floor made us get up from the sofa. The man of the game, it was him.

The animation was more on Twitter, where internet users didn’t fail to remake the match or what was left of it. Here are the best reactions to this OM-PSG.

Südkurve burns #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/VstDrQBIeX

Neymar, when he has to take a corner #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/ZrbgkKLT2f

The atmosphere at Milik’s “goal” was indescribable! So much desire to relive it with a real purpose! #TeamOM #OMPSG

Neymar, when he’s on the corner: #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/0hf0xbBeJf

Seeing Messi stuck on one side breaks my heart… #OMPSG

The best player of the first half: #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/yNXEzjbiLo

Lionel Messi spent 3/4 of the first half on the sidelines.

My football hurts. #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/pRwX8EAOaj

Furthermore, what Pochettino is doing is criminal by telling Messi to walk along the line instead of being in the heart of the Paris game … #OMPSG

Saliba with his little one after the game. #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/ZlRGhqxMVy

#OMPSG I reported a Twitter account broadcasting the pcq match. I’m paying Prime Video and everyone has to do the same pic.twitter.com/5JVoA0WCte

The guys betting on PSG tonight: #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/Xkn9ScNgST

I died a supporter, he made a better defensive retreat than Payet #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/e4PBAl7mzY

Why are you cheating? #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/Jd8Z7ey3bN

Hakimi will wait for the referee at the exit, as it should be #OMPSG #psg pic.twitter.com/074Xbkye05

Today’s trio #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/fEnMGCEj7V

too good the match I still have a good time #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/QslsJR0ykL

Messi seeing a train spoiling its action for wanting a photo with it #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/WqyCmM16NF

Messi being dribbled by Payet ptdrr #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/6dBUkbFnzn

When I think back to Konrad de la Fuentes action #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/wbc2G7hWlD

What we can find in William Saliba’s pockets #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/HYKYf34pPa

If you find that your custody is “animated” #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/nq5tElHEDf

Gendouzi Big Mouth VS Gendouzi in the field #omPSG pic.twitter.com/PIg1uj4p0Y

Man of the Game #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/0TwPYTl5kv

Don’t swear to me #TeamOM #OM #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/bG92G4X7OV

Level C1 is available. Not the game … #OMPSG via @Serguei pic.twitter.com/wtYyUYy1lp

The real KING of Bondy, William Saliba #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/cP9Ncmjxga

Saliba versus Messi Neymar Mbappé Di Maria ud83eudd71 #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/jrwdPUlOmJ

The supporter who likes to see Messi. He killed me ud83dude02ud83dude02 #ompsg pic.twitter.com/E9lTLBKZn6

Exclusive picture of Saliba with her pets #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/96b54nNeyX

I’m waiting for a link that won’t crash: #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/t3Dde9LW9i

