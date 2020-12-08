Internet users react to the price of AirPods max
Apple has just presented its new headset, the AirPods Max. The new headphones can already be pre-ordered and will be available from December 15th. The company stunned Internet users by announcing that its new product would cost 629 euros. A collection of reactions.
1 #
600 € the Airpods max, I hope at this price I turn on the clip of the music I am listening to. pic.twitter.com/UZ2rvdOK7d
December 8, 2020
2 #
Customers at 4 a.m. outside the Apple Store for the AirPods Max arrival: pic.twitter.com/TwwDSm56Ug
December 8, 2020
3 #
Apple now with AirPods Max: pic.twitter.com/IFV3ggWXW6
December 8, 2020
4 #
* Buy AirPods Max for € 629 *
– Banker: Hello, what can I do for you?
– me:
pic.twitter.com/XCX15dVucv
December 8, 2020
# 5
Nobody:
Chinese brands are taking notes to bring out their best counterfeit AirPods Max. pic.twitter.com/bOERQd2aDY
December 8, 2020
6 #
“Apple has just introduced its first headset, Airpods Max, for which the brand promises unparalleled quality. The headset is available for pre-order and will be released on December 15th. pic.twitter.com/iVy8jZW28P
December 8, 2020
7 #
In your opinion, try to guess which of them will buy the new AirPods Max and give reasons for the answer that makes me laugh at. Pic.twitter.com/E34Fb8QzJt
December 8, 2020
8th #
629 € for the AirPods Max listens to the thoughts or what
December 8, 2020
9 #
Airpods max or ps5? I think the question is answered quickly pic.twitter.com/fCyXzOmDMK
December 8, 2020
10 #
People who will buy the AirPods max when they see Steve Jobs #AirPodsMax pic.twitter.com/CLeF7NDkAU
December 8, 2020
11 #
I was expecting this when I saw the Airpods Max in TT. Well, it’s missing #Apple #AirPodsMax pic.twitter.com/278yD6HJfx
December 8, 2020
12 #
How did we buy the AirPods max? pic.twitter.com/r0Bx6ottRP
December 8, 2020
13 #
Apple takes us for pigeons to take out a construction helmet (nickname AirPods Max this is betterud83dude09) for + 600 € ….. pic.twitter.com/GycEnCAekI
December 8, 2020
14 #
Dad, will you buy me the AirPods Max?
Father: pic.twitter.com/12zq0m3QGK
December 8, 2020
15 #
Girl: “You can buy me the Airpods Max my heart u2764ufe0f”:
Me: pic.twitter.com/6RFHCujiLA