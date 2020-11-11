Internet users react to images of smoke coming out of a console! (15 tweets)

The Xbox Series X, which was released on November 10, 2020, is currently a topic of great interest: videos of smoke escaping from a new generation Xbox have been spread across the internet.

But be careful: according to several specialists, it could well be a fake. The Xbox Studio Twitter account has seen it: it is possible to introduce the smoke of an electronic cigarette through the air intake at the bottom of the console, and the smoke rises through the vents from above. All you have to do is snap a snap and the buzz is guaranteed.

CANSADO de las FAKE NEWS.

Os dejo un video MIO explicando porque es Fake lo de la consola “Quemada” and como han logrado est efecto Incluso estando la consola “APAGADA” pic.twitter.com/LfXzIBSu6N

# 1

I’m hesitating with my essential oil diffuser. Can you help me brothers #XboxSeriesX ￼ pic.twitter.com/oFT4JOukCc

# 2

The barbecues in 2021 will be unforgettable #Xbox #XboxSeriesS pic.twitter.com/1BJqyNNlbF

# 3

Xbox gamers will love this hidden feature on their new console … # XboxSeriesX pic.twitter.com/GcavYTYQuQ

# 4

I received my Xbox pic.twitter.com/8T7BnhDDyK

# 5

It’s multitasking the Xbox series x pic.twitter.com/HkuxPB8tca

# 6

Yes ma’am, yes, I smoked Xbox Series X in the toilets. Pic.twitter.com/Xv2AOOkhre

# 7

Campfire, summer 2021 #XboxSeriesX pic.twitter.com/7fX8GER7Mf

# 8th

Which shisha do I use? #XboxSeriesX pic.twitter.com/P2Vc5OZfpz

# 9

BUT YOU ARE NOT A NICE TAPTIST! #XboxSeriesX pic.twitter.com/VOCmziudpy

# 10

In fact, a #XboxSeriesX is dangerous … pic.twitter.com/Zx4fHx6qV6

# 11

#XboxSeriesX #XboxSeriesS

* Xbox console released *

Smoke detector: pic.twitter.com/WbOwrFtjz3

# 12

The #XboxSeriesX around the world now x) pic.twitter.com/hf3u0uIwPc

# 13

Me, if I want to evacuate my daughter from the cabin after turning on my Xbox … #XboxSeriesX pic.twitter.com/oSFLWG9QT3

# 14

The Xbox Series X if she remembers the PS5 rolling over her pic.twitter.com/4Lm8Bnsjlq

# 15

Sony engineers: “The PS5 will have a revolutionary cooling system. “”

Xbox Series X: https://t.co/gSt8fkyBvs pic.twitter.com/EGs5ETGqWa

