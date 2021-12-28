Internet users pay homage to him (22 tweets)
We only learned of the death of Grichka Bogdanoff a few hours ago, who, according to Le Monde, died of Covid-19. Grichka and her brother Igor were reportedly admitted to the intensive care unit at Georges-Pompidou Hospital on December 15 after contracting Covid-19. Internet users are already paying tribute to him en masse on social networks, as you will see.
1)
Have a good trip, Grichka Bogdanoff … #Grichka #GrichkaBogdanoff #igor Igor pic.twitter.com/nTtP1b2R66
December 28, 2021
2)
Rest in Peace Grichka Force has her brother Igor, who must be terribly devastated by the death of his brother. Two separate lovebirds
(On the other hand, the people who follow Insta en masse after someone dies will NOT UNDERSTAND ME!)
December 28, 2021
3)
I imagine Igor’s state as a twin
Partnership is like the inseparable
One suffers: the other too.
, I was hoping to have just one child. 2 would have been too difficult psychologically. Gemini: It’s half of life … thought-provoking for those who fantasize.
Strength for Igor
December 28, 2021
4)
I just found out about Grichka Bogdanoff’s death. 72 years old is not that old these days. My condolences to all of the family and Igor Mut. Losing a twin is a terrible heartache.
December 28, 2021
5)
Great sadness to learn of the unexpected departure of one of my two favorite uncles, Grichka Bogdanoff, into another dimension. You and Igor, the lovebirds with a thousand unbelievable adventures! Two unique beings, loving friends. Igor, we think of you and the whole family. https://t.co/AjUZQgYoAF
December 28, 2021
6)
I have just learned that Grichka Bogdanoff has passed away, may he rest in peace.
My condolences go out to his family and loved ones, while my mind is particularly focused on his brother Igor, who has just lost his twin. I send a lot of love during this difficult time
December 28, 2021
7)
Uh .. Twitter …!
for information “Temps X” was not a ball film! #RIP #Igor #grichkabogdanoff #tempsx pic.twitter.com/tP6I4HiRz3
December 28, 2021
8th)
Many years ago I had the opportunity to get to know Igor & Grichka Bogdanoff. I remember having tremendous stress, it was my cousin who had the courage to ask her for a photo. The exchanges were short, but they were super cool.
X-rays was my appointment! pic.twitter.com/PkbOIWbzYu
December 28, 2021
9)
Grishka Bogdanoff has just died at the age of 72, according to her agent. May he rest in peace and we send our warmest thoughts to Igor. pic.twitter.com/JO0l3NhQHI
December 28, 2021
10)
Today Grichka Bogdanov left us. I offer my condolences to his brother Igor who is now going to feel a great emptiness and like @Cyrilhanouna and @TPMP’s family we will never forget that he rests in peace pic.twitter.com/SklepE9KxY
December 28, 2021
11)
The sweet madness of the Bogdanoffs! So many disheveled interviews, shared laughter while filming for 50 minutes indoors or at Les Grosses Têtes … goodbye Grichka, you are now close to the stars.
Loving thoughts for Igor pic.twitter.com/4SApUTJEFv
December 28, 2021
12)
RIP Grichka Bogdanoff.
My condolences go to Igor and her loved ones.
I had the opportunity to get to know him and I will always remember his sympathy, eloquence, intelligence, humor and warm personality.
December 28, 2021
13)
Damn Grichka … One of my childhood heroes with Igor, a talented scientific popularizer. You opened me up to astronomy, the great mysteries of the universe. You will have the answer. #Bogdanoff
Rest in peace. https://t.co/VEidekHMYI
December 28, 2021
14)
I am shocked and very sad to hear of Grichka Bogdanoff’s death today! May he rest in peace ud83dudd4a, and my sincere condolences to his family and friends. A big thought for his brother Igor, who must be in deep sorrow, so be brave. pic.twitter.com/DzReDAimo8
December 28, 2021
fifteen)
I’m totally devastated…. … I think for an igor … goodbye Grichika pic.twitter.com/k3SJkBUged
December 28, 2021
16)
After meeting him with his brother Igor two years ago when I was working on Europa 1, I have to say that the death of Grichka Bogdanoff touches me very much.
Thoughts of loved ones.
December 28, 2021
17)
Be careful when paying homage to Grichka, I see a lot of pictures of Igor passing by.
December 28, 2021
18)
Very sad about the death of my friend Grichka Bogdanoff. My best thoughts are, of course, with Igor. pic.twitter.com/ZAhz03mS5z
December 28, 2021
19)
So Grichka Bogdanoff is dead and some idiots are joking about his chin? Have a minimum of respect, think of his brother Igor and his family, it’s tragic … pic.twitter.com/VWdzNKyyYx
December 28, 2021
20)
I just found out about Grichka’s disappearance and I am really, really concerned. I will miss him very much. He was a boy of incredible intelligence and self-deprecation who inspired respect. I have crazy memories of him. I think a lot about Igor and his family. Very sad
December 28, 2021
21)
Sad news
My condolences to Igor and his family pic.twitter.com/bvjRtYSkEV
December 28, 2021
22)
My heart is heavy for Igor, now without his Grichka.
December 28, 2021
We too join the Internet users and wish Grichka Bogdanoff’s family our condolences.