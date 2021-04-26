Internet users make fun of back to school with famous Russian hackers (15 tweets)

This Monday, April 26th, we celebrated the start of the school year. While Emmanuel Macron was visiting a school in Melun today, internet users on Twitter had a great time discussing the conditions under which children and teenagers are returning to school. As you will see, many of the tweets you will read are about the Cned and Russian hacking affairs. In fact, a new computer attack that seriously disrupted Cned’s services was to be regretted in mid-March. Jean-Michel Blanquer then accused hackers from Russia, which caused a stir on the Internet. So those back to school were an opportunity for internet users to offer tweets that are as resourceful as they are funny, and here is a small compilation of them!

1)

We have traced the origins of #CNED’s Russian hacking. #rentreescolaire pic.twitter.com/1QdzIPePdW

April 26, 2021

2)

“And don’t forget: the best hours for Pronote are between midnight and three in the morning because Russian hackers are sleeping” #rentreescolaire pic.twitter.com/eawX4VrcIT

April 26, 2021

3)

Students students

1 year ago 1 year later. #rentreescolaire #BlanquerDemission pic.twitter.com/T3vY0zT8fS

April 26, 2021

4)

The students who got up at 8 a.m. to finally see that the CNED wasn’t working #rentreescolaire pic.twitter.com/DuXeQZWZBW

April 26, 2021

5)

People trying to connect to CNED this morning: # back to school # back to school #BlanquerDemission #CNED pic.twitter.com/lTXfvy1olq

April 26, 2021

6)

As with every #rentreescolaire in France, the enemies of the free world planning to overthrow #Blanquer celebrate their offensive against the cned servers. https://t.co/tuyQOm68bw pic.twitter.com/ILzINYpBpI

April 26, 2021

7)

The Blanquer coast when we see he hasn’t canceled the Bac tests yet #BlanquerDemission #rentreescolaire pic.twitter.com/LUW852XEL8

April 26, 2021

8th)

Blanquer: “It is good that we have made every effort to stop the virus from spreading in school.”

…

The action taken …. # BlanquerDemission # teacher #rentreescolaire pic.twitter.com/OcNXfai5b1

April 26, 2021

9)

The CNED and Ent servers at every start-to-school distance: #rentreescolaire pic.twitter.com/UrtZG79Q31

April 26, 2021

10)

A little thought in passing for the Russian hackers who are going to school again this morning.

April 26, 2021

11)

Me at 8am when we couldn’t click the cned’s “access” button for #rentreescolaire: pic.twitter.com/cAvDwka4up

April 26, 2021

12)

mdrrr. Sure enough, the hackers hit #CNED #rentreescolaire again … unless … ovh? loool https://t.co/tqmsNJy8GM

April 26, 2021

13)

Empty when he saw that he was still in TT #rentreescolaire #BlanquerDemission pic.twitter.com/HGT5roDoNS

April 26, 2021

14)

The CNED not working on the day of #rentreescolaire pic.twitter.com/itCTqQ5Nnd

April 26, 2021

fifteen)

We see our little brothers / sisters going to school: #rentreescolaire pic.twitter.com/OfnFHaiRL6

April 26, 2021

