Internet users laugh at Jean Castex’s announcements (20 tweets)

Last night, following the Defense Council organized to fight the Omicron variant, Jean Castex and Olivier Véran, Prime Minister and Minister of Health of the French Government, organized a press conference announcing new measures: health replacement, vaccination passport , Ban on standing drinking in pubs, mask requirement in city centers, etc. Measures that have not failed in social networks.

The French, when they are forbidden to drink standing in bars. # Castex19h pic.twitter.com/6m3wI5Uk8v

December 27, 2021

The Japanese understood before anyone else that COVID did not attack sedentary people.

You now only move with your office chair. # Castex19h pic.twitter.com/IrzWXkdEIz

December 27, 2021

– From December 31, we have therefore decided that any new variant, no matter where it comes from, must present a valid vaccination certificate and a negative PCR test of less than 24 hours before entering our territory # Castex19h pic.twitter .com / Ij8KAibR9X

December 27, 2021

I’m only 1m56 … Suddenly people are almost taller than I am sitting down. Do you think i could stop Ud83eudd14ud83eudd21 # Castex19h #PasseVaccinal # Zemmour2022 #conseildedefense

December 27, 2021

INFO ALERT: The government forbids campaigning for Danette. # Castex #PasseVaccinal # Castex19h pic.twitter.com/kQejP6awuY

December 27, 2021

# Castex19h this time he announced that nothing would change, it’s very strong pic.twitter.com/2FboYGiJiz

December 27, 2021

ud83cuddebud83cuddf7 ALARM INFO ud83dudea8- A PCR test is now mandatory in order to perform a # Castex PCR test. (speaking) # Castex19h #conseildedefense

December 27, 2021

AND YOU MAY NOT EAT M & Ms IN A TGV # Castex19h pic.twitter.com/KQi2rEAVGk

December 27, 2021

The French government: # Castex19h pic.twitter.com/ZyM3ejiVGD

December 27, 2021

Speech # Castex19h, on the way to more absurdity. pic.twitter.com/3VT5jgdpl5

December 27, 2021

We give a press conference to be the only country in the world where the gvt is non-action ud83dude02ud83dude02ud83dude02ud83dude02 to announce the long ud83cudde8ud83cuddf5ud83cudde8ud83cuddf5ud83cudde8ud83cuddf5udw83cudde8V8udtx19 picitter5udw83cudde8V8udtx19piccuddf5ud83cudde8V.v83cudh1piccuddf5ud83cudde8V.v83cudh1 live

December 27, 2021

The usefulness of his speech # Castex19h: pic.twitter.com/zWaJjtaNF0

December 27, 2021

* Castex announces that the school year starts on January 3rd, 2022 * # Castex19h #RentreeDecalee pic.twitter.com/q51Gt6pz3I

December 27, 2021

# Castex19h he’s looking for the new dimensions ud83dude44 pic.twitter.com/EmqFGs7DCV

December 27, 2021

The Covid is afraid of the Askip chair # Castex19h pic.twitter.com/6mlUhwgLbq

December 27, 2021

– Why are you here?

– The robbery and you?

– I ate a sandwich at the Tgv # Castex19h pic.twitter.com/rlahUEOXdz

December 27, 2021

“For December 31st we are all invited to Marlène Schiappa, who will prepare soft eggs with meurette sauce and ham and cheese pithiviers” # Castex19h pic.twitter.com/qaEU8n7sh8

December 27, 2021

20-30000 cases = containment

More than 100,000 cases = don’t worry, put on your mask # Castex19h pic.twitter.com/sVpSIfhIIJ

December 27, 2021

They formed a 3 hour defense council to announce that we no longer have the right to stand in a bar. # Castex19h pic.twitter.com/YBestcaCpC

December 27, 2021

When you go get your cup from the counter in a bar # AssisDeboutCouché #StopHysterieSanitaire #PasseVaccinal # Castex19h # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/CLRJlrPjzJ

December 27, 2021